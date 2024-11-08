Keith’s A96 WILL get Christmas lights in ‘victory for common sense’

The A96 through Keith will be lit up this festive season after a dramatic U-turn.

New regulations from Transport Scotland requiring £15,000 specialist contractors to fit Christmas lights above the main road were set to end the 20-year-old tradition.

However, the government agency confirmed an exception will be made – with road operator Amey to install the lights for Keith Christmas Lights Committee as a “one-off special case”.

They’ll be turned on at 5pm on November 30.

A spokesperson for Keith Christmas Lights Committee told The Press and Journal they are “delighted” a solution has been found.

The group added this is “great news” for locals, and the volunteers who worked hard from January to December to put on the display.

The committee will now also aim to find a long-term solution for the continuation of the tradition.

Callum Stuart, chair of the Christmas Lights Committee, added: “We have got a solution, and we can move on.

“There’s a lot to do and arrange, but the town will be as bonnie as we can make it.”

He added: “As a committee, we want to thank the community for their support.

“We have had invaluable support from all our councillors, MSPs, MPs from across the region and across the political spectrum.

“Their efforts are appreciated, and they have our thanks.

“We will work with Amey on the installation logistics.”

‘A victory for common sense’

Highlands and Islands MSP Douglas Ross said: “This U-turn by Amey is a victory for common sense.

“It was astonishing that they ever thought this was the right decision in the first place.

“It flew in the face of the Christmas spirit, and it is welcome that they have listened to the persuasive arguments from many local people and groups and reversed their initial plan.”

An Amey spokesperson said: “We have been in discussion with the local community and local businesses over a period of time on the issue of festive lighting.

“Guidance exists for the installation of festive lighting on the trunk road network primarily to ensure the safety of all road users, including those erecting decorations and any necessary traffic management associated with this.

“However, following further discussions with Transport Scotland, and in recognition of the unique situation with the temporary traffic restrictions already in place on the A96 at Keith following the slope failure earlier this year, to ensure the safety of road users and the local community, Amey will undertake the installation of the festive lighting this year as a one-off special case.”

A Transport Scotland spokesperson added: “Special consideration has been given to the town of Keith that takes into account the traffic management in place at the Union Bridge structure.”