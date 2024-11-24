Man taken to hospital after crash between car and mobility scooter in Lossiemouth

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a car and mobility scooter in Lossiemouth this morning.

The collision happened at around 11.55am on the A941 Elgin Road, close to its junction with School Brae and Clifton Road, in the coastal Moray town.

The extent of his injuries is not yet known, while the road was closed as police investigated what happened.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a car and a mobility scooter on Elgin Road in Lossiemouth at around 11.55am on Sunday, November 24.

“One man has been taken to hospital.”