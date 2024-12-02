A96 at Forres closed in both directions after accident

The A96 is closed in both directions at the Bridge of Findhorn after an accident near Forres.

Motorists are currently unable to pass through the area following the incident around 3.45pm.

Traffic is building up near the Moray town, and police confirmed that officers are assisting with traffic management.

It is currently unknown whether anyone has been injured.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have both been contacted.

