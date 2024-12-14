May the Forres be with you: Moray man turns home into Star Wars haven

A long time ago, in a galaxy not so far away, a Moray man embarked on an ambitious project in the garden of his Forres home.

Markas Donaldo, now 48, was just seven years old when his uncle Jimmy took him to a cinema in Aberdeen to watch Return of the Jedi.

He told The P&J that the movie “really soaked in” and that he has been a Star Wars fan ever since.

More than two decades later, in 2017, Markas decided to take matters into his own hands after losing out on a speeder bike in an online auction.

Inspired by a friend’s advice—“Do or do not, there is no try”—he set out to build his own Star Wars props.

Three spaceships, seven droids and dozens of life-size characters later, he turned his home into a Star Wars museum.

Markas’ Star Wars garden open to the public on May 4, 2023 – on Star Wars Day – and hundreds of people have visited ever since, including a celebrity from the iconic movies.

Forres Star Wars garden: Over 700 visitors in just six days

Since its grand opening, Markas has organised six open days, hosting three per year.

The events have been a resounding success, attracting more than 700 visitors from as far as Aberdeen, Glasgow, England, and even Denmark.

The Forres-born Star Wars enthusiast showcases dozens of props from his collection, bringing them from inside his home to display in the garden.

There, he has created unique wooden and desert-themed areas to enhance the experience for fans.

In addition, there’s the Imperial Room, an indoor space where characters—mainly “the bad guys”—reside permanently.

Inside, you’ll find Darth Vader, a Stormtrooper, and the speeder bike, all part of the iconic collection.

Due to the “hard work” involved in maintenance, repairs, and setup, which can take up to three days, Markas has decided to limit next year’s open days to just two: May 4 and August 9.

“The garden is growing so much that eventually, the house will be part of the museum,” he explained.

Star Wars celebrity comes to Forres garden

Markas recalled a particularly special guest visiting his garden: a woman from Denmark who called to confirm the garden would be open during her holiday in Scotland.

He told The P&J that he “couldn’t believe it” when he discovered she was Femi Taylor, the actress who portrayed Jabba the Hutt’s Twi’lek dancer, Oola, in Return of the Jedi.

Taylor reprised her role fourteen years later, filming new scenes for the 1997 Special Edition release.

Markas said: “She’s a lovely lady.

“She also brought flowers for my grandmother when she visited.”

Revealed: Star Wars garden’s ‘rare’ two new additions

Markas revealed he has just finished building two new characters for his Star Wars garden, which he described as “very rare”.

A seven-feet tall figure of General Grievous, a much-loved villain from Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, now stands next to Darth Vader in the Imperial Room.

Meanwhile, the second character Markas has completed is Ahsoka Tano, from the Clone Wars series.

“It’s a very rare piece,” he concluded.