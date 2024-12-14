May the Forres be with you: Moray man turns home into Star Wars haven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

May the Forres be with you: Moray man turns home into Star Wars haven

Superfan Markas Donaldo has welcomed hundreds of fans and celebrities to his house.

Star Wars garden in Forres home
Markas started creating a Star Wars garden at his Forres house in 2017. Image: Markas Donaldo
By Alberto Lejarraga

A long time ago, in a galaxy not so far away, a Moray man embarked on an ambitious project in the garden of his Forres home.

Markas Donaldo, now 48, was just seven years old when his uncle Jimmy took him to a cinema in Aberdeen to watch Return of the Jedi.

He told The P&J that the movie “really soaked in” and that he has been a Star Wars fan ever since.

More than two decades later, in 2017, Markas decided to take matters into his own hands after losing out on a speeder bike in an online auction.

Inspired by a friend’s advice—“Do or do not, there is no try”—he set out to build his own Star Wars props.

Markas Donaldo and speeder bike
Markas first prop was a speeder bike from Return of the Jedi. Image: Markas Donaldo

Three spaceships, seven droids and dozens of life-size characters later, he turned his home into a Star Wars museum.

Markas’ Star Wars garden open to the public on May 4, 2023 – on Star Wars Day – and hundreds of people have visited ever since, including a celebrity from the iconic movies.

Forres Star Wars garden: Over 700 visitors in just six days

Since its grand opening, Markas has organised six open days, hosting three per year.

The events have been a resounding success, attracting more than 700 visitors from as far as Aberdeen, Glasgow, England, and even Denmark.

The Forres-born Star Wars enthusiast showcases dozens of props from his collection, bringing them from inside his home to display in the garden.

There, he has created unique wooden and desert-themed areas to enhance the experience for fans.

Star Wars garden dessert area
The garden has dessert and wooded areas. Image: Markas Donaldo
Markas' daughter
Markas’ oldest daughter Nicole, whose birthday is on Star Wars Day, next to Darth Maul. Image: Markas Donaldo
Markas and X-wing
He built an X-Wing in five months. Image: Markas Donaldo

In addition, there’s the Imperial Room, an indoor space where characters—mainly “the bad guys”—reside permanently.

Inside, you’ll find Darth Vader, a Stormtrooper, and the speeder bike, all part of the iconic collection.

Markas youngest daughter inside imperial
His youngest daughter Caitlyn inside the Imperial Room. Image: Markas Donaldo
the imperisl room
Markas also built a tie fighter for the display. Image: Markas Donaldo
A Mandalorian
The Mandalorian is also in the Star Wars garden. Image: Markas Donaldo

Due to the “hard work” involved in maintenance, repairs, and setup, which can take up to three days, Markas has decided to limit next year’s open days to just two: May 4 and August 9.

“The garden is growing so much that eventually, the house will be part of the museum,” he explained.

Star Wars celebrity comes to Forres garden

Markas recalled a particularly special guest visiting his garden: a woman from Denmark who called to confirm the garden would be open during her holiday in Scotland.

He told The P&J that he “couldn’t believe it” when he discovered she was Femi Taylor, the actress who portrayed Jabba the Hutt’s Twi’lek dancer, Oola, in Return of the Jedi.

Femi Taylor
Femi Taylor, who played Oola the dancer in Return of the Jedi, visited the Forres garden. Image: Oolafan/Wikimedia Commons

Taylor reprised her role fourteen years later, filming new scenes for the 1997 Special Edition release.

Markas said: “She’s a lovely lady.

“She also brought flowers for my grandmother when she visited.”

Revealed: Star Wars garden’s ‘rare’ two new additions

Markas revealed he has just finished building two new characters for his Star Wars garden, which he described as “very rare”.

A seven-feet tall figure of General Grievous, a much-loved villain from Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, now stands next to Darth Vader in the Imperial Room.

General Grievous
General Grievous is one of the two additions. Image: Markas Donaldo
Ahsoka Tano, from the Clone Wars series.
Ahsoka Tano, from the Clone Wars series. Image: Markas Donaldo

Meanwhile, the second character Markas has completed is Ahsoka Tano, from the Clone Wars series.

“It’s a very rare piece,” he concluded.

Conversation