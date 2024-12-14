Police cordon off Inverness road following early morning incident

An Inverness residential street has been cordoned off following an early morning incident.

Officers were called to Druid Road, in Hilton, in the early hours of Saturday, December 14.

It is understood that a section of the road, near its junction with Tomatin Road, has been blocked.

The nature of the incident remains unclear.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.