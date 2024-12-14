Inverness Police cordon off Inverness road following early morning incident Officers were called to Druid Road in Hilton in the early morning. By Alberto Lejarraga December 14 2024, 11:00 am December 14 2024, 11:00 am Share Police cordon off Inverness road following early morning incident Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/inverness/6651401/inverness-police-incident-druid-road-hilton/ Copy Link 0 comment A section of Druid Road has been cordoned off. Image: DC Thomson An Inverness residential street has been cordoned off following an early morning incident. Officers were called to Druid Road, in Hilton, in the early hours of Saturday, December 14. It is understood that a section of the road, near its junction with Tomatin Road, has been blocked. The nature of the incident remains unclear. Police Scotland have been approached for comment. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.
