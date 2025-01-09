A96 closed between Fochabers and Keith due to crash

A section of the A96 has been closed due to a crash south of Fochabers.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident which took place on the A96 Aberdeen to Elgin road before 8pm on Thursday.

Traffic Scotland said the crash has led to the closure of the road in both directions between Fochabers and Keith.

It is understood to be a “multi-vehicle” collision.

Police and paramedics are in attendance, as well as Amey teams who have closed the road.

An update shared online states: “The A96 between Fochabers and Keith is currently closed in both directions due to a road traffic accident.

“Road users are advised to use an alternative route at this time and allow extra time for their journey.”

A local diversion has been put in place.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.