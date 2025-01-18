Pedestrian hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ after Dufftown collision

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision with a car in Dufftown.

Emergency services rushed to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Balvenie Street shortly after 8.05pm on Friday.

The 36-year-old male pedestrian was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

His injuries are being described as ‘serious’.

The driver of the grey Lexus IS 220D was uninjured.

The road was closed to allow for an investigation at the scene and has since reopened.

Officers say enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

