Lord Provost of Aberdeen pays tribute to ‘humble’ and ‘talented’ Denis Law

Aberdeen’s Lord Provost has paid tribute to football legend Denis Law who “always saw himself as an Aberdonian.”

Former Scotland and Manchester United striker Denis Law has died aged 84.

In Aberdeen the football legend was regarded as royalty, with two separate statues in the city he loved.

And he was even granted the rare honour of the Freedom of Aberdeen in 2017, with thousands thronging the streets to show their affection.

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen said he had the pleasure of meeting Denis on numerous occasions – including the unveiling of his statue.

Mr Cameron said the ‘humble’ footballer always saw himself as an Aberdonian and would regularly visit the city.

Now, David Cameron has announced the city flag in Marischal Square will be lowered half mast to pay respect.

Lord Provost pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ and ‘humble’ football legend

“It’s exceedingly sad news,” Mr Cameron told the Press and Journal.

“It’s probably a couple of years since I last saw Denis.

“He was such a likeable person on any occasion that I had to meet him. Denis was such a talent as a footballer but as a man, he was very humble.

“I’m of an age where I remember Denis the wonderful footballer who was always associated with Aberdeen but never played football for Aberdeen which is quite incredible.”

In respect to the footballer, the city flag will be flown at half mast as a sign of respect for Denis.

David Cameron added that a floral tribute was being planned, which will be likely to appear on Monday.

‘He always saw himself as an Aberdonian’

David Cameron reminisced on his teenage years when he saw Denis Law visit Aberdeen.

When Mr Cameron worked around the corner from the local golf course, he sometimes spotted the football legend’s car.

“I remember, probably 60 years ago, in the summer when he came back from playing football he would come to Aberdeen and play golf at Balnagask Golf Course.

“I worked around the corner at that time as a teenager.

“There was this Jaguar parked there – and that’s when you knew Denis was playing golf.

“The greatest footballer in Europe that year – and there he is, still coming back to Aberdeen.

“We always saw him as an Aberdonian.

“Denis always saw himself as an Aberdonian. And that itself, is amazing.”

In a post to social media, David Cameron said: “It was with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Denis Law CBE – a man who is one of Aberdeen’s greatest sons.

“He was always extremely proud of his Aberdeen roots and in November 2017 he described receiving the Freedom of the City as one of his life’s highlights.”

“He returned to his hometown again in 2021 for the unveiling of his bronze statue which stands proudly in Marischal Square.

“As a mark of respect, the Aberdeen city flag on Broad Street will be flown at half mast.

“I send my deepest condolences to Denis’ family and friends. Our city has truly lost one of its biggest icons.”

