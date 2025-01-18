Lord Provost of Aberdeen pays tribute to ‘humble’ and ‘talented’ Denis Law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Lord Provost of Aberdeen pays tribute to ‘humble’ and ‘talented’ Denis Law

The Aberdeen City flag will be flown half mast in respect.

By Ena Saracevic & Alastair Gossip
Denis Law has died aged 84. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Lord Provost has paid tribute to football legend Denis Law who “always saw himself as an Aberdonian.”

Former Scotland and Manchester United striker Denis Law has died aged 84.

In Aberdeen the football legend was regarded as royalty, with two separate statues in the city he loved.

And he was even granted the rare honour of the Freedom of Aberdeen in 2017, with thousands thronging the streets to show their affection.

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen said he had the pleasure of meeting Denis on numerous occasions – including the unveiling of his statue.

Mr Cameron said the ‘humble’ footballer always saw himself as an Aberdonian and would regularly visit the city.

Now, David Cameron has announced the city flag in Marischal Square will be lowered half mast to pay respect.

Denis Law at the Freedom of the City parade. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Lord Provost pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ and ‘humble’ football legend

“It’s exceedingly sad news,” Mr Cameron told the Press and Journal.

“It’s probably a couple of years since I last saw Denis.

“He was such a likeable person on any occasion that I had to meet him. Denis was such a talent as a footballer but as a man, he was very humble.

“I’m of an age where I remember Denis the wonderful footballer who was always associated with Aberdeen but never played football for Aberdeen which is quite incredible.”

Denis Law in 1971.

In respect to the footballer, the city flag will be flown at half mast as a sign of respect for Denis.

David Cameron added that a floral tribute was being planned, which will be likely to appear on Monday.

‘He always saw himself as an Aberdonian’

David Cameron reminisced on his teenage years when he saw Denis Law visit Aberdeen.

When Mr Cameron worked around the corner from the local golf course, he sometimes spotted the football legend’s car.

“I remember, probably 60 years ago, in the summer when he came back from playing football he would come to Aberdeen and play golf at Balnagask Golf Course.

“I worked around the corner at that time as a teenager.

“There was this Jaguar parked there – and that’s when you knew Denis was playing golf.

“The greatest footballer in Europe that year – and there he is, still coming back to Aberdeen.

“We always saw him as an Aberdonian.

“Denis always saw himself as an Aberdonian. And that itself, is amazing.”

Denis Law receiving the Freedom of Aberdeen, pictured with previous Lord Provost Barney Crockett.

In a post to social media, David Cameron said: “It was with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Denis Law CBE – a man who is one of Aberdeen’s greatest sons.

“He was always extremely proud of his Aberdeen roots and in November 2017 he described receiving the Freedom of the City as one of his life’s highlights.”

“He returned to his hometown again in 2021 for the unveiling of his bronze statue which stands proudly in Marischal Square.

“As a mark of respect, the Aberdeen city flag on Broad Street will be flown at half mast.

“I send my deepest condolences to Denis’ family and friends. Our city has truly lost one of its biggest icons.”

