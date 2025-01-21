I spent the last day of the St Giles Centre inside the Elgin mall, it was a day like no other

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I spent the last day of the St Giles Centre inside the Elgin mall, it was a day like no other

Nostalgic shoppers sharing memories joined removal teams packing up what was left of units inside the shopping centre.

David Mackay By David Mackay

Gone was the easy listening music, gone was the comforting sound of everyday life, gone was even the smell of Subway.

All that was left in the end was silence, broken up with the banging of removal teams taking down what was left of the EE store.

When the end of the St Giles Centre came it was with no ceremony, no fuss and was barely noticed by High Street shoppers.

Shortly after Subway closed at 2pm, two security guards with jangling keys slowly walked to the gates leading to the Plainstones.

Equipment being pushed from shopping centre.
Removal crews were busy taking away the last remnants of their stores. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

After a couple of forceful attempts, the three sets of gates were pulled closed. They were padlocked shut, and that was it done.

After 34 years of being at the heart of Elgin High Street, the St Giles Centre was closed.

This is what happened when The Press and Journal spent the last day of the St Giles Centre inside the shopping centre.

A Monday morning like no other

By the time the last day of the St Giles Centre had arrived, almost everyone had already packed up and left.

With just two weeks notice there was no time to waste clearing units before the gates were locked.

Shopper looking inside St Giles Centre window.
Shoppers looked inside empty units on the last day of the St Giles Centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Walking through the St Giles Centre it was a mix of shutters pulled down, A4 printed notices hastily stuck to windows with closing dates and removal crews taking apart what had been shops.

Downstairs at Ashers Bakery staff carefully moved away heavy kitchen equipment amidst hopes it can be retained at a future store in Elgin.

Employees from other stores could be seen hugging each other during emotional goodbyes after many years working together.

David Mackay leaning on railing in St Giles Centre.
Reporter David Mackay inside the St Giles Centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Some carried cardboard boxes and pushed items away in trollies, all that was left to do after a career working in the St Giles Centre.

Christmas tree and decorations left up as St Giles Centre closes

While all the St Giles Centre units have been hastily closed, the Christmas decorations continue to hang.

Large wreaths with baubles adorn the walls in the main atrium above the escalators.

And on the stage, a Christmas tree stands with a step ladder next to it.

Decorations have been removed from the bottom but are still on the upper half of the tree as if it has been abandoned in a rush.

Christmas tree in St Giles Centre.
The Christmas tree was still standing inside the St Giles Centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Santa’s grotto is still largely intact in one of the vacant units complete with fake snow in the window.

Who knows how long the Christmas decorations at the St Giles Centre will stay up for?

The baubles were still shining and the tree was still up as the mall was locked up and staff spent their last working day in the shopping centre.

Queues at Subway on last day at St Giles

Amidst all the deconstruction, Subway was the only business open.

Staff served coffees to regular passengers from the bus station who were having one last day in their regular routine.

Crews packing up units in the shopping centre joined them, taking advantage of the takeaway giving customers 50% off on the last day.

Customers queuing at Subway.
Subway had a steady stream of customers before it closed. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

As morning turned to afternoon, the regular queues for subs grew as shoppers lined up to get their last lunch.

Staff kept a track of how many bread loaves remained on the trays as supplies ran low as the time ticked towards 2pm.

In the end, all the subs were long sold before the final store trading in the St Giles Centre closed.

Announcements were then made over the shopping centre’s speakers telling customers the building was closing at 2pm.

Inside St Giles Centre.
Inside the St Giles Centre on its final day. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

By then, the only customers left were those making their way to the bus station.

And the silence was only broken by the sound of removal teams clearing what was left of their stock and equipment.

In pictures: Final day of St Giles Centre

Shoppers on the escalator. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Shelves had been cleared in Waterstones. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Ashers Bakery sales manager Becca Moors helped remove the final parts of the business. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Bus passengers were waiting for connections. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The St Giles Centre clock. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Many stopped at Subway for lunch. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Shopper outside Argos in St Giles Centre.
Shutters were pulled closed over most of the units. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Inside EE store in St Giles Centre.
Inside what was left of EE. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Security officer Jordan Murphy locks the gates to the St Giles Centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The future of the St Giles Centre is unclear. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Escalator in St Giles Centre.
Staff removed carboard boxes throughout the day. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Santa’s grotto still had fake snow in the windows. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Security guard locking gates of St Giles Centre.
Security officer Jordan Murphy locked the doors to the St Giles Centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Conversation