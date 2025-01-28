Meet Lossiemouth’s ‘famous’ wandering kitten Bingo

A Lossiemouth couple have created a page to track the movements of their kitten Bingo as dozens of locals have reported how much they love visits from the wandering feline.

His owners Craig and Steph Milton and their daughter Emily welcomed the then three-month-old to their family in June.

Just six months later, the domestic long-haired kitten has become something of a celebrity on the streets of the Moray town.

Dozens of locals have spotted the cat – named after the character Bingo from the children’s show Bluey – on his daily adventures.

And that has led his owners to make him a dedicated Facebook page, which has quickly amassed over 120 followers.

Craig said: “Originally I got a message from somebody saying that Bingo had been to her house.

“It turned out he was going to at least half a dozen houses.

“I thought well that’s not good, so I started using the Lossiemouth page because he kept wandering.

“So many people were commenting ‘oh, that’s the cat that keeps coming to my house’.”

Craig and Steph then decided to make a Facebook page to track Bingo’s movements.

“The amount of people in the group is unreal,” he added.

“I thought it was just one or two houses he goes to. But he goes all over.

“So originally it was just a page to keep track of him, but people seem to love him. ”

Owners travelled to Aberdeen for ‘little ball of fluff’ kitten

The family were looking out for a ginger kitten to join their other three cats during the summer of 2024.

They were adamant on a ginger one as they had never owned one before.

One day, when Craig was about to finish his work break, his colleague showed him some kittens that had just been posted for sale in Aberdeen.

He showed his wife, and the pair made the trip down to Aberdeen to take Bingo home.

“We just thought we’d take the chance because he’s adorable,” Craig said.

“He was just this little ball of fluff.”

Bingo’s Lossiemouth adventures

On the Facebook page, named “Bingo’s Adventures”, locals have shared all manner photos of Bingo at their homes at various points of the day.

This includes him knocking over their Christmas tree, watching them in their gardens, and cuddling up to watch a movie.

The group’s description reads: “Bingo is a wanderer, and a chancer.

“If you live around the sin city area of Lossiemouth, he has very likely been in your house.

“There is a page for us to keep track of where he has been and to post your photos of him on his visits.”

Amy Hurst posted: “I was so surprised.

“I dropped my friend off and he just quite happily jumped in my car.

“He sat looking pretty on my dashboard and purring.”

When December came it appeared Bingo wasn’t much of a fan of the Christmas decorations.

In fact the ginger cat toppled Michelle Thornton’s tree.

Michelle posted: “Seems Bingo didn’t like the pop up tree in our hallway!”

And back at home – for once – also managed to chew through his owners’ Christmas lights.

Tracy Edwards posted: “Doing my hair and here he goes.

“I don’t even get a fleg anymore when he appears from nowhere!”

Meanwhile, Bingo makes regular visits to Andy Paterson’s home.

In one post, Andy remarked: “He’s still here!”