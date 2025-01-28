Meet Lossiemouth’s ‘famous’ wandering kitten Bingo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Meet Lossiemouth’s ‘famous’ wandering kitten Bingo

Dozens of locals have posted sightings of the ginger kitten around the town.

Craig, Steph and their daughter Emily welcomed 'bundle of fur' Bingo into their family in June. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Craig, Steph and their daughter Emily welcomed 'bundle of fur' Bingo into their family in June. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
By Ena Saracevic

A Lossiemouth couple have created a page to track the movements of their kitten Bingo as dozens of locals have reported how much they love visits from the wandering feline.

His owners Craig and Steph Milton and their daughter Emily welcomed the then three-month-old to their family in June.

Just six months later, the domestic long-haired kitten has become something of a celebrity on the streets of the Moray town.

Dozens of locals have spotted the cat – named after the character Bingo from the children’s show Bluey – on his daily adventures.

And that has led his owners to make him a dedicated Facebook page, which has quickly amassed over 120 followers.

Emily with her cat Bingo. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Craig said: “Originally I got a message from somebody saying that Bingo had been to her house.

“It turned out he was going to at least half a dozen houses.

“I thought well that’s not good, so I started using the Lossiemouth page because he kept wandering.

“So many people were commenting ‘oh, that’s the cat that keeps coming to my house’.”

Bingo sticks out his tongue at our photographer Jason.
Bingo is well-known around the streets of Lossiemouth. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Craig and Steph then decided to make a Facebook page to track Bingo’s movements.

“The amount of people in the group is unreal,” he added.

“I thought it was just one or two houses he goes to. But he goes all over.

“So originally it was just a page to keep track of him, but people seem to love him. ”

Owners travelled to Aberdeen for ‘little ball of fluff’ kitten

The family were looking out for a ginger kitten to join their other three cats during the summer of 2024.

They were adamant on a ginger one as they had never owned one before.

One day, when Craig was about to finish his work break, his colleague showed him some kittens that had just been posted for sale in Aberdeen.

He showed his wife, and the pair made the trip down to Aberdeen to take Bingo home.

“We just thought we’d take the chance because he’s adorable,” Craig said.

“He was just this little ball of fluff.”

Bingo, stretching, and enjoying his close-up.
Bingo is only nine months old. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Bingo’s Lossiemouth adventures

On the Facebook page, named “Bingo’s Adventures”, locals have shared all manner photos of Bingo at their homes at various points of the day.

This includes him knocking over their Christmas tree, watching them in their gardens, and cuddling up to watch a movie.

The group’s description reads: “Bingo is a wanderer, and a chancer.

“If you live around the sin city area of Lossiemouth, he has very likely been in your house.

“There is a page for us to keep track of where he has been and to post your photos of him on his visits.”

The kitten sitting comfortably, and purring for attention, on the dashboard of Amy Hurst's car.
Amy Hurst was surprised when Bingo jumped into her car. Image: Facebook.

Amy Hurst posted: “I was so surprised.

“I dropped my friend off and he just quite happily jumped in my car.

“He sat looking pretty on my dashboard and purring.”

A toppled white Christmas tree at Michelle Thornton's home. Bingo can just be seen inside the tree.
Bingo inside Michelle Thornton’s pop up tree. Image: Facebook.

When December came it appeared Bingo wasn’t much of a fan of the Christmas decorations.

In fact the ginger cat toppled Michelle Thornton’s tree.

Michelle posted: “Seems Bingo didn’t like the pop up tree in our hallway!”

And back at home – for once – also managed to chew through his owners’ Christmas lights.

Bingo gets comfortable on the bed while visiting Tracy Edwards' home.
Tracy Edwards spotted Bingo watching her while she was doing her hair. Image: Facebook.

Tracy Edwards posted: “Doing my hair and here he goes.

“I don’t even get a fleg anymore when he appears from nowhere!”

Meanwhile, Bingo makes regular visits to Andy Paterson’s home.

In one post, Andy remarked: “He’s still here!”

Ginger kitten bingo on one of his many visits to Lossie resident Andy Paterson's home. Andy captured this picture of Bingo at his door.
Bingo making a visit to Andy Paterson’s home. Image: Facebook.

Conversation