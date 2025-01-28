Spectra 2025: Road closures, artwork, parking and everything else you need to know

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spectra 2025: Road closures, artwork, parking and everything else you need to know

Scotland's Festival of Light is a major attraction that draw thousands into the city centre.

Spectra 2025 art installation
Sky Castle will bring a dreamy art piece to UTG. Image: Spectra.
By Ross Hempseed

Spectra 2025 will bathe areas of Aberdeen in light when it returns next month, so here’s what you need to know before you go.

Known as Scotland’s Festival of Light, the event attracts huge crowds to the city centre, eager to view the spectacular displays and designs from an array of top international artists.

The festival boasts innovative light installations, large-scale projections and interactive artworks to create an unforgettable winter experience in north-east Scotland.

What art can I expect at Spectra?

This year’s line-up will be no different, boasting brilliant and eye-catching designs that will light up the dark Aberdeen sky.

Sky Castle is a dreamy, interactive sound and light installation, featuring a cluster of inflatable arches.

End Over End, a giant slinky will be located at Marischal College. Image: Lucy McDonnell

As guests move through the arches, their movement powers and progresses a xylophone soundscape and stimulates colour changes in each arch.

End Over End, meanwhile, is a gigantic illuminated slinky toy that lights up to create the movement of the nostalgic toy.

Opening times

Spectra 2025 will begin at 5.30pm on Thursday February 6 and runs until Sunday February 9, taking place until 10pm each night.

The festival is free and un-ticketed so all you have to do is show up and marvel at the art.

spectra 2025 will have several road closures in place
A light installation in 2024 festival. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Locations

The main three locations for this year’s Spectra installations are Marischal College, Aberdeen Art Gallery and Union Terrace Gardens.

Other streets and areas around the three locations will also be used to house some of the spectacular artwork.

Road closures

Broad Street will be closed to all traffic between February 2 and February 11.

Others will be closed between specific hours from February 6 until February 9.

Those include:

  • Gallowgate from Broad Street to Littlejohn Street
  • Upperkirkgate from Gallowgate to Schoolhill
  • Schoolhill, entire length (including inset road)
  • Back Wynd from Schoolhill to Little Belmont Street
  • Harriet Street from Schoolhill to Loch Street
  • Union Terrace, from Union Street to Rosemount Viaduct.
  • Rosemount Viaduct, from Schoolhill to Skene Street.
  • Blackfriars Street & St Andrews Street corridor, from Rosemount Viaduct to Crooked Lane
  • Queen Street, Whole length
  • Netherkirkgate from Broad Street to St Catherine’s Wynd

Parking availability and restrictions

There is no dedicated event parking but all city-centre car parks will operate as normal, except Harriet Street and Marischal College car parks, which are closed from 4pm until 11pm.

Parking restrictions will be imposed on several streets during the Spectra festival beginning at 11pm on February 5 until 11.59pm on February 9.

  • Upperkirkgate from Gallowgate to Schoolhill
  • Schoolhill, entire length (including inset road)
  • Back Wynd from Schoolhill to Little Belmont Street
  • Harriet Street from Schoolhill to Loch Street
  • Little Belmont Street from Back Wynd to Belmont Street
  • Union Terrace, except for blue badge holders
  • St Catherine’s Wynd from Netherkirkgate to Union Street
  • Little John Street, except for blue badge holders
  • Queen Street, except for blue badge holders

