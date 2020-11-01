REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 57 new Covid-19 cases in north and north-east as Scottish total rises by 1,148

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Six coronavirus-linked deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours in Scotland, the Scottish Government has confirmed.

The latest figures show there have been a further 1,148 positive cases since Saturday across the country.

A total of 1,193 people are in hospital with a recently confirmed case of the virus – and 81 people are in the intensive care unit.

Since the start of the outbreak, a total of 993,557 people in Scotland have been tested at least once. Of these people, 65,061 have tested positive and 928,496 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the daily data shows NHS Grampian’s total number of positive cases has risen by 30 to 3,396.

There are currently 29 people in hospital – an increase of five from Saturday.

A further 27 cases of coronavirus have also been recorded in the NHS Highland region. The health board’s total of confirmed cases is now 1,095.

No new cases were recorded in the islands.

On Saturday, the Scottish Government’s update showed there had been 28 deaths recorded linked to the virus since Friday.

Across Scotland, a total of 1,101 people received positive results since the previous day’s update.

Lockdown for England

Pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops in England will close from Thursday as people are urged to stay at home, the prime minister announced on Saturday evening.

The NHS will be overwhelmed within weeks without a national lockdown in England, Boris Johnson warned, as he ordered the country to stay at home in a bid to reverse the spread of coronavirus.

The Prime Minister said that without action, deaths would reach “several thousand a day”, with a “peak of mortality” worse than the country saw during the lockdown in April.

Following his announcement, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “We will carefully consider the impact of today’s announcement in England —however, we will continue to take decisions that reflect circumstances in Scotland.

“We expect to have further discussion in the coming days about the scope of additional financial support being made available.”

Scotland’s Tier System

Scotland’s new tier system comes into force at 6am on Monday. It was revealed last week Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will be in tier 2, and Highlands, islands and Moray will be in tier 1.