Henry McLeish: Boris Johnson’s swipe at success of devolution not his usual buffoonery

These are dangerous times for the Union.

Amid mismanagement of the pandemic, beginning the Brexit nightmare and being the most incompetent Prime Minister in living memory, Boris Johnson takes time out to further divide an already disunited Kingdom.

These comments are not a mistake, but further evidence of a PM determined to trash devolution. Not only does he not have an alternative to independence but he is now posing a threat to the Scotland Act of 1998 and undermining 20 years of a real success story.

Johnson now poses the greatest threat to the Union. No one should be fooled. This wasn’t the idle jibes we expect from his buffoonery but a calculated assault on the constitutional future of the UK.

Unionism vs Nationalism is pathetic

The UK Government should stop saying no to a referendum. It is going to happen and within five years. Unless Westminster changes its thinking Scotland could exit in a decade. Saying no is not a vision, plan or strategy, it is an attack on self-determination and democracy and is doomed to fail.

Provide an alternative now to independence. There is only one plan on the table and it is ludicrous to attack the SNP for being good at promoting their own idea and dominating Scottish politics for nearly 14 years. They have merely occupied the vacuum left by the two traditional parties.

Start thinking of four-nation politics. You say that you are a one-nation Tory, but which nation are you talking about – England?

Unionism v Nationalism is a pathetic and unproductive argument, currently going nowhere. The English regions are stirring but again you are not listening.

The only disaster is Boris Johnson. His level of incompetence is driving more Scots towards independence.

Stop insulting Scotland. The prime minister is undermining the efforts of those who want to remain in a new, transformed Union.

We have inherited a delusional prime minister with a dangerous and divisive pattern of behaviour.

He thinks he is Winston Churchill but he’s not. He admires Donald Trump, which is worrying. And in 12 months he has become as unpopular as Margaret Thatcher in Scotland, something which took her 12 years to achieve.

Time is running out for the Union. There is a new debate desperately needed about the future of Scotland. The prime minister is currently not part of it.

Devolution is a success story and has much more potential to be realised.

Henry McLeish is a former First Minister of Scotland and Fife Labour MP.