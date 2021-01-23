REGIONAL FIGURES: More than 1,300 new Covid cases confirmed a year to the day since Scotland’s first tests were carried out

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than 1,300 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the last 24 hours, with a further 76 deaths confirmed.

The Scottish Government’s daily figures show that 20,393 new tests have been carried out since Friday, with a test positivity rate of 9.3%.

Since the first people in Scotland were tested for coronavirus exactly a year ago today, there have been more than 1.5 million tests carried out – with 171,006 being positive.

Scotland’s death toll now sits at 5,704.

In NHS Grampian, there were 100 new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours – meaning in the last seven days, there have been 866 cases confirmed, taking the region’s total to 11,479.

There were 44 positive tests confirmed in the Highlands, taking the health board’s total over the last week to 264. In total, there have been 3,675 cases in the area.

Two new cases were confirmed in Shetland. That means 17 people have tested positive this week, with the island’s tally to 208.

Orkney and the Western Isles reported no further cases for the second day in a row.

By comparison, the daily case figures for Greater Glasgow and Clyde are 382, 256 in Lanarkshire, 155 in Lothian and 79 in Tayside.

Across Scotland, there are currently 159 people in intensive care battling coronavirus. There are 2,085 receiving hospital treatment.

The Scottish Government figures also show that to date, 380,667 people have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination while 5,188 have received their second.

Mass vaccination centres are expected to open across the north and north-east next week, with NHS Grampian confirming the towns they will be in yesterday.

In Moray, centres will be in operation Elgin, Forres, Dufftown, Buckie and Keith.

In Aberdeenshire, clinics will be in operation in Macduff, Fraserburgh, Peterhead, Ellon, Inverurie, Banchory and Stonehaven.

There will also be a weekly rotating service in Alford and Huntly.

P&J Live in Aberdeen and a UHI building in Inverness have previously been confirmed as mass vaccination centres, helping deliver hundreds of thousands of jabs by the end of February.