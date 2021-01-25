Space race: Fiona Hyslop says Sutherland rocket scheme has the right stuff

SNP ministers have intervened in Scotland’s space race by urging the UK Government to help deliver rocket launches from Sutherland by next year.
Correspondence obtained by this newspaper shows Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop lobbied Chancellor Rishi Sunak to seek his backing for the £17.3 million plan.
In the letter, she described Space Hub Sutherland as the Scottish spaceport project that is “best placed” to achieve its first launch by the target date of next year.
And Ms Hyslop asked the chancellor to help remove “any potential blockages that could inhibit delivery” of the scheme.
