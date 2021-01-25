Ross County midfielder Michael Gardyne will not face Scottish FA hearing for alleged remark after notice of complaint withdrawn

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County midfielder Michael Gardyne will not face Scottish FA disciplinary proceedings after a charge made against him for an alleged remark during a game against Rangers was dropped.

Gardyne was cited with a notice of complaint last month following an incident during the Staggies’ 4-0 loss to the Gers on December 6, in which Gardyne was alleged to have made a discriminatory remark towards an opponent.

The 35-year-old’s alleged comment sparked a heated reaction from Gers players, with Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard later claiming “what was apparently said doesn’t belong on a football pitch.”

Prior to Gardyne being cited by the Scottish FA, County undertook their own investigation into the incident and decided to take no further action against their all-time record appearance holder and goalscorer.

Gardyne’s notice of complaint was issued on December 31, alleging him to have broken disciplinary rule 77 which says players must not “act in any manner which is of improper or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour.”

The hearing was initially set for Thursday, January 21 before being moved back seven days, but the notice of complaint has now been withdrawn prior to the new date.

A statement from Ross County said: “Ross County FC today welcomes the SFA’s decision to withdraw the notice of complaint served to Michael Gardyne.

“We now consider the matter closed and will be making no further comment.”