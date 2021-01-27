Something went wrong - please try again later.

A further 14 Covid deaths have been recorded in the north and north-east in the past 24 hours.

Scotland’s death toll has increased by 92 in the same timeframe.

The latest figures published by the Scottish Government showed that 136 positive cases of Covid have been registered in the north and north-east.

Nationally, 1,330 new cases have been recorded, which is 6.2% of all tests.

NHS Grampian has 93 new cases – taking the region’s total since the pandemic began to 12,167 – and NHS Highland has increased its case total by 42 to 3,798.

There was one new case in the Western Isles, taking their total to 171.

No new cases were recorded in Shetland or Orkney, leaving the two island health authorities on 210 and 60 respectively.

Across Scotland, there are 145 people in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid and 2,016 currently in hospital with the disease.

Vaccines

The Scottish Government also gave an update on vaccine figures.

462,092 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 6,596 have received their second dose.

Since the start of the outbreak in March, 1,546,770 people in Scotland have been tested at least once.

Of these people, 175,332 have tested positive and 1,371,438 were confirmed negative.

The latest figures released by the National Records of Scotland showed that 44 deaths linked to the virus were reported in NHS Grampian’s area last week.