Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for April 23

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Welcome to The Press and Journal morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning:

Exclusive: SNP candidate Fergus Mutch allegedly receives death threat on campaign trail.

Exclusive: Lib Dems seize on SNP ‘divisions’ over EFTA membership.

Exclusive: Kirk Torrance – the ex-SNP digital guru behind Alex Salmond’s return.

‘Dundee needs to recover’: Foodbank founder Ewan Gurr will take on SNP’s Joe FitzPatrick.

Coming up today:

We’ve got our daily Election Hub Live featuring the latest political action, and our Stooshie podcast to help you stay better informed.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie, no stranger to a photo opportunity, is taking karate lesson in Edinburgh.

Anas Sarwar is also in the capital, to visit a bicycle co-operative and discuss plans for jobs and the environment.

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie and Lothian candidate Alison Johnstone will join youth climate striker Dylan Hamilton, who has spent the past week striking on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile.

Nicola Sturgeon will today urge women to give both votes to the SNP as she highlights plans to support women as Scotland recovers from Covid.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross will be campaigning in Fife.

In case you missed it:

‘Damaged brand’: Alex Salmond not on Alba Party leaflets.

Anas Sarwar aims to reach beyond central belt with Scottish Labour’s ‘national recovery plan’.

Covid pandemic saw devolved governments ‘narrowly’ avoid funding crisis.

Scottish Election 2021: Here’s what happened in the Holyrood campaign on April 22.