Pints, Primark and pull-ups: All you need to know about Scotland’s lockdown rule changes

Today is a monumental one for Scotland, as lockdown restrictions ease, bring a sense of some normality in the country.

The retail sector will reopen, along with beer gardens, hotels, and tourist attractions.

It is the most significant easing of lockdown rules this year, with people able to enjoy more freedoms than before.

Scotland is moving down to Level 3, with hopes that even more restrictions will ease in three weeks time when the country is scheduled to move to Level 2.

But what can you now do in Scotland?

Hospitality

All hospitality businesses such as pubs, restaurants, and cafes can now reopen for sit-ins until 8pm.

However, alcohol cannot be served inside.

Takeaways can also now allowed customers in their premises to collect food.

Up to six people from two households can socialise indoors in a public place.

This changes to up to six people from unlimited households outdoors in a public place.

In beer gardens, local licencing laws will apply for when they have to close.

Retail and leisure

Gyms and swimming pools are reopening, only for individual exercises.

All non-essential shops like Primark and TK Maxx can finally invite customers in, along with shopping centre such as Union Square and Bon Accord.

Close contact services such as beauticians can restart, along with mobile hairdressers.

Tourist accommodation and attractions can open, with Covid restrictions in place.

That means the likes of Landmark and Peterhead Prison can now invite visitors in.

Public buildings such as libraries, museums, and galleries can now reopen.

Other services

Driving lessons and tests can now resume, although the waiting list for theories and practical tests is said to be huge.

Non-essential work inside people’s homes – such as painting, decorating, or repairing – can now take place.

Funerals and weddings can now be attended by up to 50 people, along with receptions and wakes, with alcohol allowed.

Travel between Scotland, England, and Wales

One huge difference coming in today is the fact that movement between Scotland, England and Wales is now allowed.

That means family members who live across the border from each other can now meet up legally.

Holidays in all directions are also allowed, with staycationing expecting to be popular over the summer.

What comes next?

May 17 is the next expected date for more Covid restrictions to be eased, as Scotland will move from Level 3 to Level 2.

Then, the socialising rule is expanded, with up to four people from two households able to socialise indoors in a private home, and six from three households in public places.

Up to eight people from unlimited households can meet outdoors.

Pubs and restaurants can sell alcohol indoors until 10.30pm.

Outdoor adult contact sport, like five-a-side football, can restart.

Cinemas, theatres, comedy clubs, amusement arcades, and bingo halls can reopen.

More students will be able to return to university and college campuses and take part in blended learning.

Non-professional performance arts can resume outdoors.

Outdoor and indoor events can resume, with maximum capacities indoors of 100, outdoors seated of 500 and outdoors free-standing of 250.