Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for April 30

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning

RBS would move its headquarters from Scotland to London if the nation voted for independence, the boss of its parent company confirmed.

The energy transition, transport and broadband connectivity and a review of the business rates system have emerged as the key issues facing the north-east, an election hustings has heard.

The Scottish Greens will stress the need for urgent action on the climate as they enter the final days of campaigning ahead of the election.

Coming up today

On the campaign trail

Anas Sarwar will meet candidates at a local cancer centre to talk about Labour’s plans to “re-mobilise cancer services”.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie will play shinty with Wendy Chamberlain MP.

Scottish Green co-leaders set out vision for “bold climate action”.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross and Ruth Davidson campaign for pro-UK voters to lend their party their list votes.

In case you missed it

Nicola Sturgeon is promising to put rural communities at the heart of her recovery plan during a campaigning visit to her top target seat.

More than 12,000 people declared themselves homeless across the north of Scotland in the past five years, according to figures from councils.