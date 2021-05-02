Douglas Ross: PM should resign if he is found to have broken ministerial code

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross has said Boris Johnson should ‘of course’ resign if he is found to have broken the ministerial code.

Speaking on The Andrew Marr Show, Mr Ross said the prime minister would have to face the same consequences he demanded when Nicola Sturgeon was under investigation earlier this year.

Asked if the PM should resign if found in breach of the code, he said: “Of course.

“I think people expect the highest standards of those in the highest office of the land, and that’s why I think people are looking at the investigations that are currently ongoing and waiting for the answers to be heard.”

There are now three investigations underway into Boris Johnson’s conduct, including one over the funding of the renovation of his flat above Number 11 Downing Street.

Mr Ross added: “I think it’s right that we look to have serious questions answered on all of those points.”

In March, the Scottish Conservative leader said First Minister Nicola Sturgeon should stand down from her position after a leaked report from a government inquiry said she had “misled” MSPs over the handling of complaints against Alex Salmond.

An independent inquiry a few days later cleared Ms Sturgeon of any breaches of the ministerial code.