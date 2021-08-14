Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 15th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Covid case numbers beginning to fall across Scotland

By Lauren Taylor
August 14, 2021, 3:12 pm
A nurse holds a bottle of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. Some children over 12 are to be offered the jab.
Covid case numbers beginning to drop.

According to statistics, Covid cases across Scotland have fallen below 1,500, for the first time since Wednesday, August 11.

A total of 1,383 new cases of the virus have been reported in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest figure reported since Tuesday, August 10 when 1,032 cases were recorded.

NHS Grampian recorded 69 cases of the virus.

Aberdeenshire reported 35 new cases of Covid and Aberdeen had 25.

Moray reported nine new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours.

NHS Highland also reported 69 new cases, meanwhile, the Western Isles only recorded two.

Orkney had one new case and according to figures Shetland had none.

Scottish figures

The majority of new cases are mainly concentrated in NHS Lothian, NHS Lanarkshire and NHS Fife.

There were 336 people in hospitals across Scotland with the virus, and a further 39 in intensive care.

Five people confirmed to have the virus have died.

As for the Scottish Government’s vaccine roll-out, 4,050,011 people have received the first dose 3,431,062 have received their second dose.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal