EXCLUSIVE: Premiership footballer accused of assaulting and abusing ex-partner

By Jenni Gee
September 17, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Ross County midfielder Harry Paton has appeared in court accused of abusing and assaulting his ex-partner – including claims he demanded she exercise daily and dictated what clothes she could wear.

Paton – who appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court under the name Harrison Theodore Paton – is facing three charges relating to his alleged treatment of the woman.

The 23-year-old – who last week celebrated his 75th appearance for the top flight Highland club – is accused of engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive.

It’s claimed he insisted the woman exercise daily “according to his instructions” and also dictated what clothes to wear.

He also allegedly monitored her spending and would throw household items around while arguing with her.

Accused of repeatedly driving car towards woman

The charges further alleges that Paton manipulated the woman by repeatedly ending then recommencing his relationship and, on various occasions, insisted she leave their shared Inverness home.

Paton also allegedly shouted and swore at the woman, acted in an aggressive manner towards her and uttered derogatory remarks towards her.

The Canadian-born footballer is also accused of assaulting his ex-partner to her injury by pinning her against a wall and pushing her out of bed, as well as behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly driving a car towards her.

All of the allegations relate to a period between February 2019 and May this year.

Paton, of Holm Farm Road, Inverness, pleaded not guilty to all three charges and a trial was set for later this year.

Paton joined the Staggies in 2018 from Hearts following a loan spell at Stenhousemuir.

He also had stints with the Fulham youth team and played at an international level for Canada’s under-20 and under-17 teams.

