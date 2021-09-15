Humza Yousaf ‘reckless’ for urging Scots to think twice about calling 999 for ambulance

Opposition politicians are branding Humza Yousaf “reckless” and say he is putting lives at risk, after warning people to think twice before calling 999 for an ambulance.

The health secretary said people should only call for an ambulance if it is “absolutely critical”, adding as much money as possible is being invested into the health service and the ambulance service.

Speaking on Good Morning Scotland, when asked if people should think twice before calling for an ambulance, Mr Yousaf said: “Yes – I don’t doubt people do that because they are in a distressing situation.

“I think most people only call when they are in that extreme distress.

“But you can imagine the pressure the ambulance service and the health service is in, so people should think before calling 999.

“If it is absolutely critical then of course make that call, and the ambulance service will get to you as quickly as possible.”

The health secretary also warned the upcoming winter will be “extremely challenging”, and said A&E numbers are 40% higher than the last time the number of coronavirus patients in hospital was as high.

“Reckless” and putting lives at risk

However his comments have prompted a backlash from opposition parties at Holyrood, dubbing him “reckless” and taking a “huge gamble” with people’s lives.

Conservative Dr Sandesh Gulhane, shadow health minister and himself a GP, says his comments put lives at “unnecessary” risk.

He said: “It is astonishing to hear the SNP’s health secretary try to discourage people from calling for an ambulance.

“Humza Yousaf is making people feel guilty about dialling 999 and seeking urgent help.

“This sort of reckless messaging could put lives at risk.

“When people suffer conditions like heart attacks or strokes, they might think twice about calling for an ambulance, which could lead to unnecessary deaths.

“The health secretary should be guaranteeing that he will improve waiting times, not telling people to stop phoning for an ambulance.

“On Humza Yousaf’s watch, our ambulance service has reached breaking point and our NHS is in crisis.”

Meanwhile Jackie Baillie, health spokeswoman for Scottish Labour, said: “Ambulance services are in crisis due to the SNP’s failure to support frontline workers and paramedics.

“This crisis has been unfolding for some time, unaddressed by previous SNP health secretaries, and the current one is now missing in action.

“Humza Yousaf should focus on fixing the problem rather than shaming Scots who are fearing for their health.

“There is no time to delay.”

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton added: “Humza Yousaf is proving a reckless health secretary.

“Encouraging people not to seek treatment is a huge gamble.

“Winter pressures come around every year.

“It is the job of the health secretary to ensure that the NHS has the resources it needs to cope with demand.

“Perhaps if we had a better contact tracing system then the pressure on our NHS would not be so great.

“Many NHS boards are now having to cancel elective operations.

“The health secretary should liaise with them immediately about what support and resources are necessary to turn the tide.”