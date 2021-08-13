Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Covid-19 cases hit more than 1,500 for second day in a row

By Ross Hempseed
August 13, 2021, 2:30 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
A lateral flow test is used to get results of a Covid test.
The tests will be offered to up to 8,000 people

Covid cases across Scotland have exceeded 1,500 for the second day in a row, figures show.

A total of 1,542 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.Yesterday there were 1,525, and on Wednesday 1,498.

NHS Grampian recorded 91 new cases, again for the second consecutive day.

Another eight people have died following Covid test in the past 24 hours taking the total number of people who have died from Covid in Scotland to 8,029.

Hospital figures show a leveling off as 353 people are currently in hospital with Covid – with 41 in intensive care.

Local figures show that in Grampian, 33 people were in hospital – with six in intensive care.

Vaccinations continue to pick up speed as more people attend first dose appointments.

In the last 24 hours, 5, 724 first doses were adminstered across Scotland taking the total number to 4,044,950.

In terms of second doses a total of 18,151 doses were given out meaning the number of fully vaccinated people in Scotland is now 3,412,051.

It means that over 74% of the eligibled population in Scotland have received at least one doses of a Covid vaccine while over 62% are fully vaccinated.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.