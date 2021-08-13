Covid-19 cases hit more than 1,500 for second day in a row

Covid cases across Scotland have exceeded 1,500 for the second day in a row, figures show.

A total of 1,542 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.Yesterday there were 1,525, and on Wednesday 1,498.

NHS Grampian recorded 91 new cases, again for the second consecutive day.

Another eight people have died following Covid test in the past 24 hours taking the total number of people who have died from Covid in Scotland to 8,029.

Hospital figures show a leveling off as 353 people are currently in hospital with Covid – with 41 in intensive care.

Local figures show that in Grampian, 33 people were in hospital – with six in intensive care.

Vaccinations continue to pick up speed as more people attend first dose appointments.

In the last 24 hours, 5, 724 first doses were adminstered across Scotland taking the total number to 4,044,950.

In terms of second doses a total of 18,151 doses were given out meaning the number of fully vaccinated people in Scotland is now 3,412,051.

It means that over 74% of the eligibled population in Scotland have received at least one doses of a Covid vaccine while over 62% are fully vaccinated.