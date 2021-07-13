Welcome to Scotland? Nicola Sturgeon considers signs at the border with England to remind visitors of Covid restrictions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Welcome to Scotland? Nicola Sturgeon considers signs at the border with England to remind visitors of Covid restrictions

By Rachel Amery
July 13, 2021, 5:02 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
The border between England and Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon says she will consider having signs at the border between Scotland and England to remind visitors of the different coronavirus restrictions.

The Scottish Parliament was reconvened on Tuesday 13 July, with the first minister confirming all of mainland Scotland will go into level zero on Monday July 19.

From Monday up to eight people from four households can meet indoors, up to 10 people from four households in indoor public spaces, and up to 15 people from 15 households outdoors.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

However Ms Sturgeon added some restrictions, such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing, will be staying.

Face coverings and physical distancing to stay in Scotland – but not England

This is different from the situation south of the border – UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid says all coronavirus restrictions will end in England on Monday.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid

It will no longer be mandatory for people in England to wear a face mask or practice social distancing, and businesses such as nightclubs will be allowed to reopen.

However the first minister says she will consider having reminders for visitors of the differences in the rules displayed on electronic roadsides at the border between England and Scotland.

Christine Grahame MSP made the suggestion during questions to the first minister.

Christine Grahame MSP

She said: “For me, I welcome that the wearing of face coverings is to remain mandatory and to continue in certain venues.

“Will the first minister consider placing information on electronic road signs at the border to remind our neighbours of the different rules here?”

 

Electronic road signs already alert people if they are travelling to an area with different restrictions within Scotland.

Ms Sturgeon said: “That is a very good suggestion.

“We already have overhead signs on motorways between the different levels, so I will look to see if there is more scope to do that there, particularly at this critical juncture.

“I will certainly look at that helpful suggestion.”

