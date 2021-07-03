Regional breakdown: Number of people in hospital with Covid highest since March

Public Health Scotland have reported that there are 306 people in hospital with Covid, which is the highest number of patients with the virus since March.

There has been 72 hospital admissions across Scotland, bringing the total number of people currently in hospital with Covid to 306. This is the highest figure since March 25 when there was 310 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus.

Experts studying recent case numbers believe vaccinations are providing protection against Covid due to hospital cases predominantly not involving those who have had both doses.

However, warnings have been issued that vaccines will never be 100% effective.

Regional figures

There were 3,108 new cases of Covid reported across Scotland, making this the fourth day in a row the case number total has exceeded 3,000.

NHS Grampian recorded 237 cases of the virus, with Aberdeen City reporting 127 new positive cases and Aberdeenshire reporting 91.

There were 14 new cases in the Moray area in the past 24 hours.

The new cases are mainly concentrated in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, NHS Lothian and NHS Tayside meaning the north and north-east have among the lowest Covid rates in the country.

However, there has still been a spike in cases in NHS Grampian, which recorded 322 positive cases on Friday July 2, which was the highest figure reported in a day for the area.

Stonehaven in particular has seen a surge in cases which has resulted in a number of businesses closing.

What is happening to control the numbers?

In her unexpected Covid briefing on Friday July 2, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the vaccination rollout would be accelerated to try and protect more people from Covid-19.

The Scottish Government are providing NHS health boards a funding boost of £380 million to help them cope with Test and Protect Services and the vaccination programme.

Ms Sturgeon said: “More than 60% of those eligible for the vaccine have now had both doses, but as of today, more than 50% of the entire population is now fully vaccinated.

“That is an important milestone and one that will be increasing our levels of protection against this virus.”

So far 3,844,371 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,749,373 have received their second dose.

All mainland health boards will offer drop-in clinics as the roll-out nears the target of all Scottish adults receiving at least one dose.

Everyone aged 18 and over will be able to attend one of the walk-in centres for their first jab or – if eight weeks have passed – their second dose without needing an appointment.

Meanwhile, NHS Grampian is asking anyone who tests positive to fill out their own close contacts information to help with the strain on Test and Protect services.