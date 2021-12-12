Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Public warned Omicron is ‘galloping’ through Scotland

By Rachel Amery
December 12, 2021, 3:31 pm Updated: December 12, 2021, 3:37 pm
Deputy First Minister and Covid-19 Recovery Secretary John Swinney

Deputy First Minister John Swinney is warning Omicron is “galloping through Scotland” and says the Scottish Government us currently considering whether to tighten up coronavirus restrictions ahead of Christmas.

Mr Swinney, who is also the government’s Covid-19 recovery secretary, says people should not dismiss the Omicron variant as mild, warning the increasing case numbers could “overwhelm” the NHS.

This comes after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned Scotland faces a “tsunami of infection” caused by the Omicron variant.

Omicron is now responsible for 18% of all positive coronavirus results, compared to just 2% last week.

Do not trivialise Omicron as mild

Speaking on The Sunday Show, Mr Swinney said: “We face a serious threat because Omicron is galloping through Scotland and circulating around our communities.

“We need to prepare for all scenarios and take action which is appropriate.

“If we take quick and early action, we have the best chance of suppressing this virus and it gives us the opportunity to avoid restrictions and a damaging impact on public health.”

He added: “The idea this is a mild variant of the virus to me is quite irrelevant at the moment.

“If cases rise exponentially, and as we fear very, very quickly, it doesn’t matter how mild it is, it will result in substantial levels of illness and hospitalisation.

“A small level of hospitalisations from a very big number of infections will overwhelm the NHS.

“That is the blunt reality and I would counsel against the idea we can trivialise it.”

‘Very sorry’ about anxiety caused

Mr Swinney adds the government is still looking at whether or not to tighten up the coronavirus restrictions, which could range from expanding the vaccine certification scheme to introducing more lockdown measures.

He added: “I am very sorry about the anxiety people face and I wish I could take it away.

“But unfortunately Omicron is literally galloping through Scotland.

“Essentially the options available to us fall into three categories.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney
Deputy First Minister John Swinney

“One is to speed up the vaccination programme and encourage anyone who is not vaccinated to get vaccinated.

“Second is looking at can the vaccine certification scheme be expanded – we have raised that in the past.

“And thirdly we have the restrictions people are familiar with, but that is the last thing we want to do because it prohibits people from doing what they need to do.”

He adds the cabinet will be meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss if any more restrictions need to be brought in, and says the first minister will update MSPs on their decisions that afternoon in Holyrood.

Closing schools the ‘last thing’ to do

However Mr Swinney says closing schools early is the “last thing” the Scottish Government wants to do.

This comes after the EIS teaching union urged the government to close schools a week earlier than planned for the festive break in a bid to stop the spread of the Omicron variant.

Mr Swinney said: “We have made clear we want to maintain education.

“That is the last thing we want to close.

“We want to maintain school education because young people have suffered so much interruption to their education.”

Nicola Sturgeon slams Covid vaccine refusers as ‘selfish’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal