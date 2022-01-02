Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Second Covid vaccine brought forward for children aged between 12 and 15

By Lauren Taylor
January 2, 2022, 12:01 am
12 to 15 year olds are to be offered second dose early.
The roll-out of a second dose of the Covid vaccine is being brought forward for young Scots aged between 12 and 15.

The Scottish Government is urging those aged between 12 and 15 to get their second dose of the vaccine early in the New Year.

In September 2021, children and young people were being offered their first dose of the Covid jab.

Following JCVI advice, this age group can get their second vaccination 12 weeks after their first dose.

Drop-in sessions will be available from January 3 for those who are eligible for a second dose.

Meanwhile, those who already have a date for their second jag can bring their appointment forward by calling a helpline to get protection from the virus earlier.

NHS Inform and local health board websites will provide further details of where drop-in sessions are available in each area.

Health secretary Humza Yousaf said that “additional vaccinator capacity” across Scotland means the second dose can be offered earlier than previously planned.

NHS Tayside de-escalated
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Supplied by PA.

He said: “Eligible young people can get their second doses from next week, and before they return to school in many cases. I would urge them to take up the offer as early as they can, to receive greater protection from the virus.

“The festive season saw a major effort to get adults boosted by the bells. But we need to keep up momentum and make sure everyone is protected from the virus, particularly with the emergence of the new Omicron variant.”

  • Track the progress of the vaccination roll-out in Scotland here.

 

