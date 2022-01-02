Second Covid vaccine brought forward for children aged between 12 and 15

The roll-out of a second dose of the Covid vaccine is being brought forward for young Scots aged between 12 and 15.

The Scottish Government is urging those aged between 12 and 15 to get their second dose of the vaccine early in the New Year.

In September 2021, children and young people were being offered their first dose of the Covid jab.

Following JCVI advice, this age group can get their second vaccination 12 weeks after their first dose.

Drop-in sessions will be available from January 3 for those who are eligible for a second dose.

Meanwhile, those who already have a date for their second jag can bring their appointment forward by calling a helpline to get protection from the virus earlier.

NHS Inform and local health board websites will provide further details of where drop-in sessions are available in each area.

Health secretary Humza Yousaf said that “additional vaccinator capacity” across Scotland means the second dose can be offered earlier than previously planned.

He said: “Eligible young people can get their second doses from next week, and before they return to school in many cases. I would urge them to take up the offer as early as they can, to receive greater protection from the virus.

“The festive season saw a major effort to get adults boosted by the bells. But we need to keep up momentum and make sure everyone is protected from the virus, particularly with the emergence of the new Omicron variant.”