Weather returns to form after Scotland’s hottest ever day: What’s it like where you are?

Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highland weather has returned to near normal after heat records were smashed yesterday.

After two exceptionally hot days across the region, today’s weather will see a return to a cooler picture with rain and cloud across much of the north, north-east and islands.

Aberdeenshire and Moray will see the best of the weather, although it will be cloudy in the morning with a few spots of rain.

That is a huge difference from yesterday, as Aboyne hit 31C as people jumped in the river to cool off.

Fires are still burning across the UK after temperatures in the south hit 40C.

But with a fresher day in store for most – the east is likely to see the best of the weather the Met Office has said.

What’s the weather like where you are today?

Aberdeenshire and Moray

Cloudy at first, brightening up in the afternoon. Cooler.

Today: Cloudy in the morning with a few spots of rain then becoming brighter during the afternoon, with sunshine developing. Temperatures much nearer normal, though still quite warm once it brightens. Maximum temperature 22C.

Tonight: Plenty of late evening sunshine and pleasantly warm, a few light showers possible in the west with some mist but otherwise mostly dry and clear for dawn. Minimum temperature 11C.

Thursday: A few morning showers around Moray and quite cloudy but mainly dry elsewhere, brightening up in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 20C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday: Dry and bright for much of Friday and Saturday but more unsettled conditions returning on Saturday afternoon with stronger winds and some showers, this continuing on Sunday.

Highlands and Western Isles

Mainly dry with some brightness, northwest cloudy.

Today: A mostly dry day with some bright or sunny intervals, though mainly cloudy in the northwest. Temperatures much nearer normal though still quite warm in the east. Maximum temperature 19C.

Tonight: A few sunny spells during the evening but breezy around the west coast. Some mist forming inland overnight and a few light showers by dawn Minimum temperature 11C.

Thursday: A dry and bright day on Thursday and pleasantly warm in the sunshine and light winds. Cloudier in the west later. Maximum temperature 20C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday: Dry and bright for most of Friday but more unsettled conditions returning on Saturday with stronger winds and some showery rain, this continuing on Sunday.

Oban and Argyll

Mainly dry with some brightness, warm inland.

Today: It will be a dry and bright day with some sunshine at times the best over the Glasgow area and the south. Temperatures nearer normal but still feeling warm inland, breezy at times for the Ayrshire coast. Maximum temperature 20C.

Tonight: Plenty of late evening sunshine and warm in the east, a few light patches of mist around Argyll but otherwise mostly dry and clear for dawn. Minimum temperature 10C.

Thursday: A bright start and dry everywhere, clouding over at times in the afternoon, feeling warm in the light breeze. Maximum temperature 20C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday: Dry and bright for most of Friday but more unsettled conditions returning on Saturday with stronger winds and some showery rain, this continuing on Sunday.

Orkney and Shetland

Mainly dry with some brightness.

Today: Cloudy at times but otherwise a mainly dry and bright day with some sunny spells. Perhaps still the odd light shower. A cooler day, but pleasant in light winds. Maximum temperature 17C.

Tonight: A dry and bright evening with sunshine for many areas, perhaps a few light showers overnight and a cool northwesterly breeze. Minimum temperature 11C.

Thursday: A few early light showers for Shetland but mainly dry and bright otherwise with light winds, some sunny spells too. Maximum temperature 16C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday: Dry and bright for much of Friday and Saturday but more unsettled conditions returning on Saturday evening with stronger winds and some showery rain, this continuing on Sunday.