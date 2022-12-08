Should the council run the Aberdeen Rapid Transit system?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Should the council run the Aberdeen Rapid Transit system?

By Kieran Beattie
December 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
An artist's impression of what the Aberdeen Rapid Transit project could look like. Image: Nestrans
An artist's impression of what the Aberdeen Rapid Transit project could look like. Image: Nestrans

A prominent SNP councillor says the local authority could take the wheel and operate the planned Aberdeen Rapid Transit service.

Last month, the regional transport body Nestrans officially launched a joint campaign to bring the £150 million Aberdeen Rapid Transit (ART) idea to life.

They are working on the project alongside Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire councils, First Bus and Stagecoach.

If the proposals get the green light, a fleet of vehicles similar to normal buses would be introduced to Aberdeen.

An artist’s impression of one of the stops for the proposed Aberdeen Rapid Transit plan. Image: Nestrans.

But unlike traditional buses, they would be much larger, and would be designed to take passengers quickly and efficiently across the city and even into Aberdeenshire.

The plans are still in the very early stages, and the finer details have yet to be considered — such as who would operate it.

But SNP councillor Alex McLellan, convener of the city council’s finance and resources committee, has floated the idea that Aberdeen City Council could run the proposed public transport system.

SNP finance convener of Aberdeen City Council Alex McLellan, also a Tillydrone councillor, says the ruling partnership remains "firmly committed" to building the new school. Picture by Wullie Marr/DCT Media.
SNP councillor Alex McLellan, convener of the finance and resources committee. Image: Wullie Marr/DCT Media.

‘A service perhaps ran by the council’ could be down the road for the Aberdeen Rapid Transit scheme

Yesterday, Mr McLellan was taking part in a debate on the potential for Aberdeen City Council to run its own bus services.

Although councillors decided against pursuing that approach at this time, Mr McLellan said “that’s not to say this partnership isn’t committed to providing better public transport for all communities across Aberdeen”.

He brought up a recent visit by councillors and Nestrans to Belfast to see the city’s Belfast Glider transit system, which is very similar to what is envisioned for the ART.

The Belfast Glider is a transit system similar to what could be developed for the north-east with the Aberdeen Rapid Transit plan. Image: DITB.

The councillor said that there is potential for Aberdeen City Council to operate the ART.

Mr McLellan said: “Certainly all options, including a service perhaps ran by the council will be looked at, as that [The ART] is brought forward.

“And that would be a bus service for the city that could perhaps be delivered by the local authority, or partners, in some way.

“We are not discounting that option at all”.

What routes would the the Aberdeen Rapid Transit system take?

An initial Nestrans map, showing early ideas of where the ART routes would travel. Image: Nestrans

An initial map from Nestrans shows the ART system with two main routes that intersect in the city centre.

One runs from Craibstone to Portlethen, and the other from the Bridge of Don to Westhill.

During the discussion of a council-run bus service, Mr McLellan said he appreciates the ART “is not proposed for every street in the city, but it’s certainly for key routes”.

Who do you think should run the Aberdeen Rapid Transit?

So far our readers are split on if they think the ART would improve transport in Aberdeen.

Last month, Nestrans director Rab Dickson, former head of transport at Aberdeen City Council said it’s too early right now to say if ART would be operated by First, Stagecoach, Nestrans or Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire councils — or a combination of any and all of them.

He said there are many options for how it could be run, such as through a “partnership, it could be done through a franchise, or it could be done by establishing an arm’s length company”.

But who do you think should operate the service, if it does get the go ahead?

Take part in our poll here:

So who would pay for the ART, how much would tickets cost, and how would it be any different from regular buses?

