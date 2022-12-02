A ‘No brainer’ or ‘Insanity on steroids’? Readers react to Aberdeen Rapid Transit plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Environment

A ‘No brainer’ or ‘Insanity on steroids’? Readers react to Aberdeen Rapid Transit plans

By Kieran Beattie
December 2, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: January 4, 2023, 12:41 pm
Those behind the drive to create the ART want to transform how we get about the city, but our readers are split on if they think it would improve transport or not. Image: Nestrans.
Those behind the drive to create the ART want to transform how we get about the city, but our readers are split on if they think it would improve transport or not. Image: Nestrans.

A campaign has been launched to create a £150 million Aberdeen Rapid Transit scheme for the north-east, but what do our readers think of the plans?

Last week, regional transport body Nestrans officially got the wheels in motion for its ambitions to bring the Aberdeen Rapid Transit (ART) proposals to life.

If the idea comes to fruition, a new fleet of vehicles would be introduced to Aberdeen.

An artist’s impression of one of the stops for the proposed Aberdeen Rapid Transit plan. Image: Nestrans.

They would be similar to normal buses, but larger, and would be intended to take passengers quickly and efficiently across the city.

Nestrans director Rab Dickson says he believes the system would be a “top of the range public transport service” for the Granite City.

But our readership isn’t quite completely convinced by the initial proposals revealed so far.

Public’s opinion split on Aberdeen Rapid Transit in Press and Journal poll

After the plans were unveiled last week, we created a poll to see what people thought about the ART ideas floated by Nestrans so far.

In total, 266 people answered our question of if they think the ART would improve transport in Aberdeen.

141 people voted yes, at 53.01% of the vote, and 125 people voted no, with 46.99% of the vote.

So what are some of the reasons people have for being for or against the £150m scheme?

‘It will take more than a bus with hub caps to improve public transport in the north-east’

Image: DC Thomson.

After our initial story was published, it attracted a significant number of comments from people who were not on board with the proposals.

Some argued they think it would be best to first consider the state of road surfaces in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire before putting more large vehicles on them.

Others raised concerns about the scheme potentially ill-serving residents on the outskirts of Aberdeen, and some criticised the current state of bus service provision in the north-east in general.

The Belfast Glider is a transit system similar to what could be developed for the north-east with the Aberdeen Rapid Transit plan. Image: DITB.

A comparison to Belfast and its £90m Belfast Glider transit system, which is similar to what the ART could end up looking like, was also made — but the social media user argued Aberdeen has a lot of traffic to contend with.

‘This could be a good start to transforming public transport in the city’

Image: DC Thomson.

Although 53% of participants in our poll said they think ART could be a good idea, there were far fewer positive comments than negative ones.

Those who do think ART could improve transport links in Aberdeen argued that it could cut down on congestion, tackle air pollution and result in more reliable travel times for drivers of cars, vans and heavy goods vehicles.

And one person highlighted the fact that unlike the Aberdeen ebikes which have been plagued with vandalism problems, at the very least the ART vehicles won’t likely be stolen and left in a bush.

But who would be paying for the Aberdeen Rapid Transit? Who would operate it, where would it go, and how much would a ticket be?

You can find the answers to all these questions and more in this interview with Nestrans, which goes through all your biggest questions about the ART proposals. 

‘More than just a bus’: Wheels in motion for £150 million Aberdeen Rapid Transit plan

And you can visit the official ART website here. 

What can Aberdeen’s proposed £150 million rapid transport network learn from the Belfast Glider?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Environment

Burntisland Beach in Fife packed out with vistors and holiday makers enjoying the 27 degrees in August last year.
2022 confirmed as Scotland’s hottest year on record
Plans have been put forward to increasse biodiversity around the Denburn. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Cbec eco-engineering UK Ltd Date; Unknown
New vision for future of the Denburn in Aberdeen unveiled
AN 000312_20 1993-01-06 Oil Braer ©AJL Neg. No 000312 Frame 20 6 January 1993 'Shetland oil disaster 'Braer' stranded on rocks.'
Braer disaster: When tanker spilled thousands of tonnes of oil off Shetland Isles 30…
THE NORTH SEA, OFFSHORE ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - 10 SEPTEMBER 2015. The semi-submersible drilling rig Transocean Sedco 704 seen at sunset.; Shutterstock ID 404919586; Purchase Order: -
MPs call for ‘clear date’ to end new oil licensing
5
The John Muir Trust wants to reduce deer numbers to protect woodland on Quinag
Assynt deer cull: Legitimate tool to prevent woodland damage or 'gratuitous killing'?
Bunloit peatlands.
Highlands Rewilding reaches £500,000 crowdfunding target in just a month
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
9
The low emission zone in Aberdeen will improve air quality - but at what cost? Image: DC Thomson
Asthma expert: Aberdeen LEZ may be unpopular - but it can help save lives
7
Ocean Ramsey, a shark researcher and advocate, swims with a large great white shark off the shore of Oahu. Image: Juan Oliphant/ AP
Nature Watch: Do great white sharks haunt Scottish waters?
Herring gulls have been reported sick or dying at a concerning rate in recent months in Scotland. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Concerns for herring gull as species tops new Scotland death count

Most Read

1
A vet has been suspended after being found guilty in relation to five charges involving cows. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeenshire vet suspended for ‘serious professional misconduct’ while checking father’s cattle herd
2
Plans for a Banchory retail park have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council
Lidl, M&S, Home Bargains AND Starbucks drive-thru could all be coming to Banchory
3
The Inverness coastguard rescue helicopter was called to the scene. Image: Duncan Buchanan.
Highland coastguard teams search for missing person in Caithness
4
Gordon Drummond admitted assaulting his former partner. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Teen attacker threw motorbike helmet during assault on former partner
5
Hazel Nairn with her daughter Anneka Gray, who says the pair used to see and speak to each other every day. Image: Supplied by Anneka Gray
‘My mum deserves to be found’: Family’s heartbreak as police search for Hazel Nairn…
6
Gordon MacCrae outside his lodge at the park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Lossiemouth caravan park owner ‘stuck’ as fees increase by more than 50% despite site…
3
7
Resident X
Step inside Aberdeen’s street food market Resident X and find out why you need…
8
The bridge has been closed. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Kessock Bridge reopens after police incident closed both lanes for over two hours
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Robert Stewart appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Robert Stewart. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook: Robert Stewart Date; Unknown
Dad used ladder to try enter ex-partner’s home at 3am
10
Former Aberdeen star Graeme Shinnie joined Wigan Athletic from Derby County in January 2022.
Former captain Graeme Shinnie returns to Aberdeen on a loan deal until the end…

More from Press and Journal

Douglas Ross admitted his party had a 'difficult' 2022. Image: PA.
Douglas Ross admits Scottish Tories failed to live up to expectations in 2022
Shoppers in shopping centre
Eastgate in Inverness mirrors shopping centre resurgence
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image by Jane Barlow/PA.
Humza Yousaf asked to explain himself over north-east health failures
Ross County manager Malky Mackay at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay striving for consistency in plotting Ross County's January transfer business
Jay Henderson on his Caley Thistle debut against Cove Rangers. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds surprised but thrilled to land St Mirren's Jay Henderson
Returning Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Paul Hartley out to avoid one-season wonder tag on Cove Rangers return
Aberdeen's Matty Kennedy in the 1-0 loss to Celtic. Image: Shutterstock
Matty Kennedy aiming to earn new deal with Aberdeen
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin.
Aberdeen sign Slovakia U21 international Patrik Myslovic on loan with option to buy
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill
Morgyn Neill to remain at Cove Rangers following change in management
Peterhead's Ryan Dow fires in a dangerous cross.
Peterhead: Ryan Dow joins Arbroath on permanent deal

Editor's Picks

Most Commented