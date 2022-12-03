Put the brakes on council-run bus services idea, Aberdeen councillors advised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Transport

Put the brakes on council-run bus services idea, Aberdeen councillors advised

By Kieran Beattie
December 3, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 8, 2022, 11:57 am
Traffic on Market Street. Aberdeen City Councillors have been advised against establishing a council-run bus service. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Traffic on Market Street. Aberdeen City Councillors have been advised against establishing a council-run bus service. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen City Councillors have been advised against setting up a local authority-operated bus service due to the “significant costs”.

At a committee next week, local councillors will look into the steps which would need to be taken to establish a municipal bus company, or local authority-run bus services.

This summer, the Scottish Government gave councils across Scotland the power to “run local bus services in any way they see fit”, alongside the existing ability to subsidise existing services in their area.

The intention was to “empower local authorities” and allow them to “respond to their own transport challenges”.

But Aberdeen City Council officers have recommended elected members against proceeding with the creation of council-run buses “at this time”.

One opposition councillor has warned it could be a “huge opportunity missed”.

Why has an Aberdeen City Council operated bus service been advised against?

First Bus Service Number 1, pictured on Holburn Street. Image: Kath Flannery.

There has been talk about the creation of a council-operated bus service in Aberdeen for some years now, including the potential for the local authority to take over the First Bus fleet. 

However, according to a report which councillors will consider at a meeting next week, First Aberdeen is currently not for sale, “and there is no indication for any immediate intention of First Group PLC looking to sell the Aberdeen bus division”.

The report said: “As such, the current most appropriate local bus service opportunities for the council would be to operate our own service in place of supported services, or to operate services alongside the existing commercial bus services in the city”.

But setting up bus services run by the council would not be straightforward.

Officers have listed a great deal of “primary considerations” which would need to be addressed if Aberdeen City Council were to seriously consider its own bus services.

They include but are not limited to:

The vehicles

  • The cost of purchasing vehicles. One single deck bus would cost in the region of £340,000, and “as such, considerable capital outlay would be required from the outset”.
  • All vehicles would need to be fitted with ticket machines, which would also need to be procured, “along with the required back-office systems to allow ticket sales and passenger management”.
  • “Suitable depot facilities” would also be required, as well as cleaning and maintenance workshops.

Staff

  • It would cost an estimated £2,000 to £3,000 per driver for training and getting them licenced with a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operator’s licence.
  • Estimated annual salary for each driver would be £32,000.
  • New jobs would need to be created to handle services like timetabling, crew scheduling and management.
  • And further new jobs would need to be funded and created for fuelling the vehicles, cleaning, maintenance, and more.

There would be ‘considerable costs involved’ which are ‘not currently budgeted for’ in establishing an Aberdeen council bus service

A First Bus service in Garthdee. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Although the officer’s report is thin on the ground when it comes to estimations of exactly how much money would need to be spent, it said there would be “considerable costs involved in setting up a council-operated bus company/service, which is not currently budgeted for.”

It said the full costs would be “dependent on the level of operation to be implemented and the costing of such would require a significant appraisal to be undertaken”.

It also highlighted that “given there is considerable existing commercial coverage in the city, it is not anticipated that passenger fares would be sufficient to offset operational costs at this time”.

First Bus, which operates the majority of bus services in Aberdeen, has also had difficulty covering the cost of operating certain services.

A Number 8 bus travelling through the Dubford area of Aberdeen. Image: Steve Hulse.

Last month, First axed its Number 8/8A and X27 routes despite community and business concerns, arguing that they weren’t viable to run.

According to a First spokesman, none of the routes had been able to cover their operating costs for “a considerable period of time”.

The officer’s report concluded that additional capital and revenue funding would be required.

It said: “It is recommended that given the significant costs that the council does not, at this time, proceed with further appraisal for local transport authority-operated bus services”.

It did however urge councillors to keep pursuing other projects and sources of funding to improve getting about by bus in Aberdeen.

Failing to set up a council bus service would be a ‘huge opportunity missed for Aberdeen’ says Labour councillor

Councillor Sandra Macdonald. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Labour councillor Sandra Macdonald, former transport spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council under the previous administration, said she backs the establishment of council bus services.

The Aberdeen Labour transport spokeswoman said: “If SNP councillors fail to act on setting up council bus services, it will be  huge opportunity missed for Aberdeen.

“Labour will call on SNP councillors to at least keep options open for the future.

“In the meantime, if they don’t invest in public bus services, we will call on them to invest in providing free bus travel for everyone who lives in Aberdeen.”

‘We will keep this under review’ says council co-leader

Councillor Ian Yuill. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Ian Yuill, co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, said: “Council staff have told us that it would be challenging at present for the council to provide its own bus services.

“We will though keep this under review.

“The important thing is to secure the best possible bus and public transport services in Aberdeen, not who operates these.”

He added: “Ultimately it’s important that all of Aberdeen has a quality and affordable bus service, and that’s what our partnership of Lib Dem and SNP councillors wants to see.

“And we will work towards that, hopefully working with Aberdeen’s bus companies.

“Bus transport, and public transport, are vitally important to people in Aberdeen.

“Something like a third of households in Aberdeen don’t have access to a car.

“In addition, it’s obviously important as we try to move to net zero that wherever possible, journeys are made either by active travel or public transport, and that requires good-quality, affordable bus services across Aberdeen.”

Update, December 7:

At a meeting of the council’s finance and resources committee on December 7, councillors agreed to go with the officer’s recommendation against pursuing the idea of a council-run bus service at this time.

At the meeting, Mr Yuill said there would be “massive barriers to entry” and “massive costs”.

He added: “I would much rather use the council’s very limited resources to support bus services.

“And I really don’t care who operates them, as long as they are efficient, effective, and of good quality.

“That’s not to say that some time in the future things might change, particularly with perhaps reference to Aberdeen Rapid Transit or something, but that’s not where we’re at just now.”

Following the meeting, Mrs Macdonald said: “Bus users in Aberdeen are being let down by the timid approach of the SNP.”

She argued the decision “closes the door to a municipal bus company for the foreseeable future, despite many concerns raised with us by local people about private sector services in Aberdeen.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Transport

Image shows an Aberdeen gull swooping for a sandwich and a plant-topped bus stop in Utrecht. Similar could soon come to the Granite City.
Could 'middle class, baguette-pinching seagulls' sink Aberdeen's green bus stops?
4
One of the Belfast Glider vehicles.
What can Aberdeen's proposed £150 million rapid transport network learn from the Belfast Glider?
4
Always make sure you can see out all your windows clearly before you set off. Image: Shutterstock
Met Office yellow warning of icy patches as 'fault on train' cancels trains from…
Traffic in heavy snow on the A9. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Snow delays on A9 Inverness to Perth as yellow weather warning issued
Train strikes are set to disrupt train travel in early 2023 with five days of strikes. Image: DC Thomson.
Five-day train strike has the potential to bring chaos as commuters in the north…
Icy underfoot on untreated road surfaces until 10am tomorrow. Image: DC Thomson.
Trains and ferries cancelled in the west amidst fresh snow and ice warning across…
A map of planned changes to roads in Aberdeen. Read our guide to find out how you can avoid getting a fine when the changes are operation. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
All you need to know about major Aberdeen road changes to avoid a fine
2
The Haudagain Roundabout has long been one of the most notorious traffic bottlenecks in the city. But after the Haudagain Improvement Project, what do our reader's think has changed? Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Reader's poll results: 55% say Haudagain changes haven't improved traffic flow
The Glen Sannox is one of 16 vessels the ferry operator is expecting in the next five years. Image: DC Thomson.
CalMac boss says he is 'excited' about 2023 as annual report shows 86% of…
Roadworks on the A92 road have been ongoing for months. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
A92 Aberdeen to Ellon roadworks to be finished by Christmas

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
6
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
7
music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 – including two final shows at…
8
Tragic NHS errors led to seven deaths in Highlands and Islands
9
Lochinver lifeboat
Coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl in Highlands
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Jodie Hannan admitted assault in Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Jodie Hannan. n/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend across car park by hair after romantic Highland getaway turns…

More from Press and Journal

Kinloss Military Wives Choir singing
'It's a wonderful thing to be part of' Kinloss Military Wives Choir seeking a…
The crash took place on the A99 road near the Reiss junction. Image: Google Maps.
Driver arrested following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented