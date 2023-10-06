Full steam ahead! Flying Scotsman WILL visit Ferryhill despite ongoing crash probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Full steam ahead! Flying Scotsman WILL visit Ferryhill despite ongoing crash probe

The historic locomotive was involved in a collision last week.

By Ross Hempseed
The Flying Scotsman, with people standing in front of it.
The Flying Scotsman in Aberdeen earlier this year. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson .

Rail historians have confirmed that the iconic Flying Scotsman will come to Ferryhill in Aberdeen – despite being at the heart of an ongoing crash investigation.

The famous locomotive is due to be welcomed into the Ferryhill railway station on Tuesday, October 10, at 2.30pm.

Ferryhill Railway Trust says its members are eager to once again catch a glimpse of the marvellous machine.

The Flying Scotsman locomotive at the scene in Aviemore on the night of the collision. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Flying Scotsman was last at Ferryhill at the beginning of July when more than 600 people came out to see it.

Jon Tyler of the Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust says it’s always exciting when the historic locomotive comes to the north-east, usually drawing large crowds.

He said: “We are expecting the Flying Scotsman to arrive in at Ferryhill station on Tuesday next week, where it will be greeted by crowds of people.

“It will then be loaded with coal and water before turning around via the turntable before heading back to Aberdeen.

“It’s always a crowd pleaser when the Flying Scotsman comes to Ferryhill.”

Given the Flying Scotsman profile, the Trust is charging people to come view the locomotive during its stint in Ferryhill at around £7.50 per person.

Members of the Trust will be able to purchase tickets at around £3.50 per person.

And news that the visit is still on will come as a relief to train buffs.

The Flying Scotsman’s appearance looked in doubt last Friday when it was involved in a slow-speed collision with carriages of the Royal Scotsman train.

The incident occurred on the Strathspey Railway line at Aviemore at around 7pm on September 29.

Independent investigation ongoing into what happened

It had been pulling the carriages of the luxury train service operated by Belmond, causing damage to the service areas with stock, including wine, ruined.

In addition, two people were taken to hospital from treatment while others were shuttled to a hotel for the night.

In the following days, mechanical engineers were out to inspect both the Flying Scotsman and the Royal Scotsman carriages for damage or issues.

Royal Scotsman carriages on the line at Aviemore. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Investigation into accident still ongoing

A spokesman for the National Railway Museum, which operates the Flying Scotsman, said the locomotive was “fit for main line operation” but confirmed an investigation into what happened is still ongoing.

He said: “The investigation was carried out by an independent expert on behalf of Strathspey Railway, and the NRM’s collections and rail operations teams.

“The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has confirmed it does not require the locomotive as part of its ongoing inquiries.

“The safety of passengers and the public remains the highest priority and the independent investigation into the circumstances of the shunting incident will continue.”

Read about what happened on the night of the Flying Scotsman collision.

The Flying Scotsman due in at Ferryhill for special centenary event.

