Full steam ahead! Flying Scotsman WILL visit Ferryhill despite ongoing crash probe

Rail historians have confirmed that the iconic Flying Scotsman will come to Ferryhill in Aberdeen – despite being at the heart of an ongoing crash investigation.

The famous locomotive is due to be welcomed into the Ferryhill railway station on Tuesday, October 10, at 2.30pm.

Ferryhill Railway Trust says its members are eager to once again catch a glimpse of the marvellous machine.

The Flying Scotsman was last at Ferryhill at the beginning of July when more than 600 people came out to see it.

Jon Tyler of the Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust says it’s always exciting when the historic locomotive comes to the north-east, usually drawing large crowds.

He said: “We are expecting the Flying Scotsman to arrive in at Ferryhill station on Tuesday next week, where it will be greeted by crowds of people.

“It will then be loaded with coal and water before turning around via the turntable before heading back to Aberdeen.

“It’s always a crowd pleaser when the Flying Scotsman comes to Ferryhill.”

Given the Flying Scotsman profile, the Trust is charging people to come view the locomotive during its stint in Ferryhill at around £7.50 per person.

Members of the Trust will be able to purchase tickets at around £3.50 per person.

And news that the visit is still on will come as a relief to train buffs.

The Flying Scotsman’s appearance looked in doubt last Friday when it was involved in a slow-speed collision with carriages of the Royal Scotsman train.

The incident occurred on the Strathspey Railway line at Aviemore at around 7pm on September 29.

Independent investigation ongoing into what happened

It had been pulling the carriages of the luxury train service operated by Belmond, causing damage to the service areas with stock, including wine, ruined.

In addition, two people were taken to hospital from treatment while others were shuttled to a hotel for the night.

In the following days, mechanical engineers were out to inspect both the Flying Scotsman and the Royal Scotsman carriages for damage or issues.

Investigation into accident still ongoing

A spokesman for the National Railway Museum, which operates the Flying Scotsman, said the locomotive was “fit for main line operation” but confirmed an investigation into what happened is still ongoing.

He said: “The investigation was carried out by an independent expert on behalf of Strathspey Railway, and the NRM’s collections and rail operations teams.

“The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has confirmed it does not require the locomotive as part of its ongoing inquiries.

“The safety of passengers and the public remains the highest priority and the independent investigation into the circumstances of the shunting incident will continue.”

