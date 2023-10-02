Mechanical inspections to begin on Flying Scotsman following ‘slow speed’ collision

Engineers will arrive in Aviemore today to carry out a full inspection of the Flying Scotsman.

The 100-year-old steam locomotive has been out of commission since Friday following a “slow speed” collision at Aviemore railway station.

The locomotive was in the process of linking up with carriages of the luxury Belmond-operated Royal Scotsman when the crash took place on Friday evening.

Two people, one passenger and a member of the train crew, were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness while three others were treated at the scene.

The incident sparked a huge emergency response, with eight fire appliances, police and paramedics tasked to the scene.

Engineers begin mechanical inspections on Flying Scotsman following crash

Three days on, engineers are expected to arrive at the Highland station to begin a full mechanical inspection of the train.

A full investigation has been launched by Belmond into the collision.

Network Rail engineers have been on site over the course of the weekend surveying the scale of the damage.

The Flying Scotsman, a favourite among rail historians, has been stationed in Aviemore this week operating services along the Strathspey Heritage Railway to Boat of Garten and Broomhill.

A number of tourists were left disappointed when experiences were cancelled over the weekend – with some travelling from as far as Canada to see the locomotive.

The services form part of its 100-year anniversary festival.

As part of these celebrations, the steam engine is scheduled to visit Aberdeen on Tuesday, October 10.

After arriving at Aberdeen railway station it will then travel to the heritage site in Ferryhill to be watered, coaled and turned by the team.

The Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust have said they do not yet know the impact the collision will have on the scheduled visit.

They are likely to find out more, and will make an announcement, following the inspections on Monday.