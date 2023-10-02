Mechanical inspections to begin on Flying Scotsman following ‘slow speed’ collision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mechanical inspections to begin on Flying Scotsman following ‘slow speed’ collision

The 100-year-old steam locomotive has been out of commission in Aviemore since Friday.

By Michelle Henderson
The Flying Scotsman and the Royal Scotsman sit side by side on the tracks at Aviemore train station.
The 100-year-old steam train has lain out of commission at Aviemore Train Station since Friday. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Engineers will arrive in Aviemore today to carry out a full inspection of the Flying Scotsman.

The 100-year-old steam locomotive has been out of commission since Friday following a “slow speed” collision at Aviemore railway station.

The locomotive was in the process of linking up with carriages of the luxury Belmond-operated Royal Scotsman when the crash took place on Friday evening.

Two people, one passenger and a member of the train crew, were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness while three others were treated at the scene.

The incident sparked a huge emergency response, with eight fire appliances, police and paramedics tasked to the scene.

Strathspey Railway sign near Aviemore Station, where the Flying Scotsman crash occurred.
The incident took place at Strathspey Railway near Aviemore Station. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Engineers begin mechanical inspections on Flying Scotsman following crash

Three days on, engineers are expected to arrive at the Highland station to begin a full mechanical inspection of the train.

A full investigation has been launched by Belmond into the collision.

Network Rail engineers have been on site over the course of the weekend surveying the scale of the damage.

The Flying Scotsman, a favourite among rail historians, has been stationed in Aviemore this week operating services along the Strathspey Heritage Railway to Boat of Garten and Broomhill.

A number of tourists were left disappointed when experiences were cancelled over the weekend – with some travelling from as far as Canada to see the locomotive.

The scene at Strathspey Railway on Saturday following the collision.
The scene at Strathspey Railway on Saturday following the Flying Scotsman crash. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The services form part of its 100-year anniversary festival.

As part of these celebrations, the steam engine is scheduled to visit Aberdeen on Tuesday, October 10.

After arriving at Aberdeen railway station it will then travel to the heritage site in Ferryhill to be watered, coaled and turned by the team.

The Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust have said they do not yet know the impact the collision will have on the scheduled visit.

They are likely to find out more, and will make an announcement, following the inspections on Monday.

