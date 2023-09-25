The Flying Scotsman to return to Aberdeen for special centenary event next month

North-east residents are being given another opportunity to see The Flying Scotsman when it returns to Aberdeen next month.

The famous steam locomotive has been travelling all across the UK as part of its 100th birthday celebrations.

Hundreds of people turned out at Aberdeen Railway Station and the Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust during a fleeting visit in July.

Now, railway fans who missed out will have the chance to see The Flying Scotsman in person once again.

The iconic steam engine will fly into the railway station at Union Square on Tuesday, October 10.

There it will be uncoupled from the train and then travel to the heritage site in Ferryhill to be watered, coaled and turned by the team.

Limited tickets to see The Flying Scotsman in Aberdeen in October

The Flying Scotsman is expected to be in Ferryhill between 2.40pm and 4.15pm, but times may change.

The heritage centre is accessed by the pedestrian entrance in Duthie Park near the community garden.

Crowds of trainspotters and photographers will have the unique opportunity to get close to the steam engine and capture photos.

To make sure the event runs safely, the public will have to buy a ticket in advance via Eventbrite.

The steam train is being brought back to Aberdeen by the Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust and The National Railway Museum.