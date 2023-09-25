The Flying Scotsman to return to Aberdeen for special centenary event next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Flying Scotsman to return to Aberdeen for special centenary event next month

The steam locomotive will return to the north-east on October 10.

By Ellie Milne
The Flying Scotsman steam engine at Aberdeen Railway Station in July 2023
The Flying Scotsman, pictured at Aberdeen Railway Station in July, will return to the city next month. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

North-east residents are being given another opportunity to see The Flying Scotsman when it returns to Aberdeen next month.

The famous steam locomotive has been travelling all across the UK as part of its 100th birthday celebrations.

Hundreds of people turned out at Aberdeen Railway Station and the Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust during a fleeting visit in July.

Crowds of people taking pictures of The Flying Scotsman at Aberdeen Railway Station in July 2023.
Crowds gathered to see The Flying Scotsman steam train at Aberdeen Railway Station in July. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Now, railway fans who missed out will have the chance to see The Flying Scotsman in person once again.

The iconic steam engine will fly into the railway station at Union Square on Tuesday, October 10.

There it will be uncoupled from the train and then travel to the heritage site in Ferryhill to be watered, coaled and turned by the team.

Limited tickets to see The Flying Scotsman in Aberdeen in October

The Flying Scotsman is expected to be in Ferryhill between 2.40pm and 4.15pm, but times may change.

The heritage centre is accessed by the pedestrian entrance in Duthie Park near the community garden.

The Flying Scotsman on the turntable at Ferryhill Railway Heritage Centre in July as part of its 100th birthday celebrations.
Great care was required to get The Flying Scotsman carefully onto the turntable. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Crowds of trainspotters and photographers will have the unique opportunity to get close to the steam engine and capture photos.

To make sure the event runs safely, the public will have to buy a ticket in advance via Eventbrite.

The steam train is being brought back to Aberdeen by the Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust and The National Railway Museum.

