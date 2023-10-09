Flying Scotsman remains on track for Aberdeen visit after avoiding flooding chaos in the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flying Scotsman remains on track for Aberdeen visit after avoiding flooding chaos in the Highlands

The historic locomotive has certainly had its fair share of potential setbacks, but still remain on track for a return to Aberdeen.

By Ross Hempseed
The Flying Scotsman on a recent visit to Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
The Flying Scotsman on a recent visit to Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

The Flying Scotsman will make it to Aberdeen after narrowly avoiding the travel chaos caused by flooding over the weekend.

The historic locomotive had been locked up in Aviemore, one of the worst affected areas by heavy rain, after a shunting incident just over a week ago.

The nearby River Spey burst its banks on Sunday, sending floodwater streaming into the surrounding area, including the railway line.

Scheduled passenger services were suspended between Perth and Inverness due to flooding on the line, which is still the case as of Monday.

However, the Flying Scotsman made a lucky escape, having narrowly avoided the travel chaos that remains ongoing across parts of the rail network.

As the adverse weather closed in on Saturday, the beloved steam engine was re-routed from the Highland Main Line onto the East Coast line.

Flooding at Kingussie Camanachd Club at the Dell in Kingussie near Aviemore. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Due to it being in Fife rather than Aviemore, the locomotive’s operators confirmed the Aberdeen Flyer service between Edinburgh and Aberdeen will go ahead as planned tomorrow.

Flying Scotsman will come to Aberdeen as planned

The Flying Scotsman will also be welcomed into Ferryhill train yard where it will be greeted by crowds of railway enthusiasts.

A spokeswoman for The Railway Touring Company explained the recent change of plans.

She said: “On Saturday The Highland Express, which was due to be hauled from Edinburgh to Inverness by diesel and then by Flying Scotsman on the return, could not run on the Highland Line as planned as the line was closed due to the adverse weather conditions.”

Flying Scotsman is due into Ferryhill on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The spokeswoman continued: “We were able to work with Network Rail through Friday evening to re-route this train from Edinburgh to Aberdeen hauled by Flying Scotsman on both the outward and return.

“On Sunday both The Fife Circulars in the morning and the afternoon hauled by Flying Scotsman were able to run.”

It isn’t the first time the visit was faced with a potential setback as the famous engine was involved in a low-speed collision while in Aviemore on September 29.

The Flying Scotsman collided with carriages owned by Belmond and operated as part of the Royal Scotsman luxury train experience.

The locomotive underwent a thorough inspection by mechanical engineers before it resumed operation.

