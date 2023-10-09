Trains cancelled and roads closed following weekend of torrential rain as west coast braced for more tomorrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Trains cancelled and roads closed following weekend of torrential rain as west coast braced for more tomorrow

The Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning for the west coast following on from a weekend of torrential rain and flooding.

By Ross Hempseed

More rain is on the way after a major downpour caused travel chaos across the north and north-east over the weekend.

The Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire were battered with torrential rain through Saturday and Sunday, with the Met Office issuing several warning.

On Sunday, the rivers Dee and Spey both burst their banks causing flooding in nearby towns, including Kingussie, Aviemore, Aberlour.

While the floodwater is receding in many places, the west coast is braced for more heavy rain as another yellow warning is issued by the Met Office.

This is due to go into effect on Tuesday lasting from 6am until 9pm, and impacting major communities like Inverness, Fort William and Oban.

Oban was one of the worst affected places on Saturday with flooding throughout the town and along major roads.

Met Office has issued another warning for rain tomorrow. Image: Met Office.

ScotRail today confirmed that due to flooding, several services will be subject to change.

The Edinburgh to Aberdeen line has reopened after previously terminating at Dundee.

However some lines remain closed:

  • Glasgow to Aberdeen – suspended (operating between Perth and Montrose)
  • Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh – bus replacement
  • Perth to Inverness – bus replacement
  • Montrose to Laurencekirk – bus replacement
  • Inverurie/Dyce to Montrose – starts/stops at Laurencekirk

To keep updated with train services, visit the ScotRail website.

Hundreds of trains were cancelled due to the heavy rain, with several lines becoming blocked due to floodwater.

Several road closures are also in place resulting from landslips, including the A83 Rest and Be Thankful, which is impassable.

Bear Scotland confirmed work was underway to make the road safe after seven landslips were identified along the route.

Repair work at the A83 following a weekend of flooding and travel disruption.
Work has begun to repair the A83 Rest and Be Thankful. Image: Bear Scotland.

Due to the River Dee flooding, Countesswells Road near the sports field was closed off to traffic for much of Monday morning before reopening early in the afternoon.

In addition, the road between Aviemore and Glenmore close to Loch Morlich and up to the Cairngorm Mountain has been closed.

Other roads including the A970 Coylumbridge to Aviemore is flooded as well as the B970 between Boat of Garten and Nethy Bridge.

Highland Wildlife Park also confirmed that the park would be closed on Monday due to the adverse weather.

Flooding to recede throughout the day

Flooding in Aviemore one of the worst affected areas. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) still has a large number of flood warnings in place across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire.

The agency believes most of the rivers, including the Dee and Spey, peaked at their highest water levels on Sunday and will start to come down throughout Monday.

To keep updated with the weather in your area, visit the Met Office website.

Rain warning lifted after Rivers Dee and Spey burst their banks.

Gallery: Shocking photos show extent of flooding across north and north-east

