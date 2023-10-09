Trains cancelled and roads closed following weekend of torrential rain as west coast braced for more tomorrow

More rain is on the way after a major downpour caused travel chaos across the north and north-east over the weekend.

The Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire were battered with torrential rain through Saturday and Sunday, with the Met Office issuing several warning.

On Sunday, the rivers Dee and Spey both burst their banks causing flooding in nearby towns, including Kingussie, Aviemore, Aberlour.

While the floodwater is receding in many places, the west coast is braced for more heavy rain as another yellow warning is issued by the Met Office.

This is due to go into effect on Tuesday lasting from 6am until 9pm, and impacting major communities like Inverness, Fort William and Oban.

Oban was one of the worst affected places on Saturday with flooding throughout the town and along major roads.

ScotRail today confirmed that due to flooding, several services will be subject to change.

The Edinburgh to Aberdeen line has reopened after previously terminating at Dundee.

However some lines remain closed:

Glasgow to Aberdeen – suspended (operating between Perth and Montrose)

Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh – bus replacement

Perth to Inverness – bus replacement

Montrose to Laurencekirk – bus replacement

Inverurie/Dyce to Montrose – starts/stops at Laurencekirk

Hundreds of trains were cancelled due to the heavy rain, with several lines becoming blocked due to floodwater.

Several road closures are also in place resulting from landslips, including the A83 Rest and Be Thankful, which is impassable.

Bear Scotland confirmed work was underway to make the road safe after seven landslips were identified along the route.

Due to the River Dee flooding, Countesswells Road near the sports field was closed off to traffic for much of Monday morning before reopening early in the afternoon.

In addition, the road between Aviemore and Glenmore close to Loch Morlich and up to the Cairngorm Mountain has been closed.

Other roads including the A970 Coylumbridge to Aviemore is flooded as well as the B970 between Boat of Garten and Nethy Bridge.

Highland Wildlife Park also confirmed that the park would be closed on Monday due to the adverse weather.

Flooding to recede throughout the day

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) still has a large number of flood warnings in place across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire.

The agency believes most of the rivers, including the Dee and Spey, peaked at their highest water levels on Sunday and will start to come down throughout Monday.

