Gallery: Shocking photos show extent of flooding across north and north-east

As heavy rain continues to batter parts of north and north-east, there are major flood risks as rivers begin the overflow.

With an amber warning for rain in place this weekend, most places have been drenched in a month’s worth of rain in just 24 hours.

This has led to multiple flooding events across the West Coast yesterday and now along the East Coast and Moray on Sunday.

Images show the extent of the flooding on rivers like the Dee which burst its banks on Sunday morning flooding the surrounding area.

In addition the River Spey has also burst its banks and has flooded a nearby park in Aberlour.

Here are some photographs taken of flooding events across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire this weekend.