Gallery: Shocking photos show extent of flooding across north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

Gallery: Shocking photos show extent of flooding across north and north-east

Much of the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire have been affected.

Aberdeen Community Energy site surrounded by water on the River Don. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Community Energy site surrounded by water on the River Don. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Ross Hempseed & heatherfowlie

As heavy rain continues to batter parts of north and north-east, there are major flood risks as rivers begin the overflow.

With an amber warning for rain in place this weekend, most places have been drenched in a month’s worth of rain in just 24 hours.

This has led to multiple flooding events across the West Coast yesterday and now along the East Coast and Moray on Sunday.

Images show the extent of the flooding on rivers like the Dee which burst its banks on Sunday morning flooding the surrounding area.

In addition the River Spey has also burst its banks and has flooded a nearby park in Aberlour.

Here are some photographs taken of flooding events across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire this weekend.

Flooding and heavy rain in St Cyrus today. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
St Cyrus Village Inn have their flood gates up. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Carron water rises up due to flooding Picture shows; Carron Water. Stonehaven. Image: Charlie Gall
Carron water rises up due to flooding, Stonehaven. Image: Charlie Gall
Carron water rise up as floodwater thunders through Stonehaven. Image: Charlie Gall.
Deep puddles on the A92 south of Aberdeen road. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Flooding along the A92 south of Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
High water at the River Dee. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The banks of the river Dee overflowed today. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A warning was issued for people to stay safe because of the flooding. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The road was closed at Countesswells Road from the flooding. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Attempts to remove the water on Countesswells Road. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Dangerous amounts of water on Countesswells Road today. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Heavy rain looking towards Tillydrone, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The water has burst over the banks at The Aberdeen Community Energy site on the River Don, Donside Village. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Despite the weather, the dogs still need walked! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
More flooding on the river bank. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Someone walking at Donside Village, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The clean up operation underway at the A83/A813. Image: BEAR Scotland
Clean up operation underway at the A83 Butter Bridge/Glen Kinglas. Image: BEAR Scotland
The clean up operation underway at the A83 Butter Bridge/Glen Kinglas. Image: BEAR Scotland
The overflowing Rover Spey burst its banks with floodwater soon filling Alice Littler Park nearby. Image: Ellie Spurrier.
Ragin floodwater flowing through Carrbridge via the River Spey. Image: William MacKenzie.

 

More from Environment

The River Dee in Aberdeen has burst its banks. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Rain warning lifted after Rivers Dee and Spey burst their banks
An artist's impression of what the boundaries of the Aberdeen LEZ could look like. Image: Kami Thomson/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Could Aberdeen’s LEZ be postponed due to legal action against Glasgow LEZ?
Heavy rain with man holding umbrella.
Amber weather warning in place as month's worth of rain to fall in a…
Angler standing in River Spey casting line in Aberlour.
Mystery solved? Sepa investigation into River Spey fish deaths concludes
Dead flapper skate on its back on wet sand.
Huge 7ft flapper skate found dead on Moray beach
Purple sun over Oban. Image: Brenda Laird.
Locals share photos of 'blue and purple'-tinged moon and sun as Met Office explain…
Silhouetted angler on River Spey casting a line.
Fears River Spey users are being kept in dark without more sewage monitoring after…
Scottish Canals CEO John Paterson says the Caledonian Canal towpaths offer opportunities for active travel
Increasing access to canal towpaths could bring active travel and health benefits
Edd Darber, James Greagg, and Darren Thompson wearing paddleboarding clothing smiling at camera.
Paddleboarders who navigated Spey 'violently sick' after completing five-day trip
The Scottish SPCA has confirmed there is an outbreak of myxomatosis in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.
Mass death of Elgin rabbits following myxomatosis outbreak

Conversation