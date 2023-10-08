Environment Gallery: Shocking photos show extent of flooding across north and north-east Much of the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire have been affected. Aberdeen Community Energy site surrounded by water on the River Don. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson By Ross Hempseed & heatherfowlie October 8 2023, 4.26pm Share Gallery: Shocking photos show extent of flooding across north and north-east Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/environment/6214030/gallery-flooding-across-the-north-and-north-east/ Copy Link 0 comment As heavy rain continues to batter parts of north and north-east, there are major flood risks as rivers begin the overflow. With an amber warning for rain in place this weekend, most places have been drenched in a month’s worth of rain in just 24 hours. This has led to multiple flooding events across the West Coast yesterday and now along the East Coast and Moray on Sunday. Images show the extent of the flooding on rivers like the Dee which burst its banks on Sunday morning flooding the surrounding area. In addition the River Spey has also burst its banks and has flooded a nearby park in Aberlour. Here are some photographs taken of flooding events across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire this weekend. Flooding and heavy rain in St Cyrus today. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson St Cyrus Village Inn have their flood gates up. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Carron water rises up due to flooding Picture shows; Carron Water. Stonehaven. Image: Charlie Gall Carron water rises up due to flooding, Stonehaven. Image: Charlie Gall Carron water rise up as floodwater thunders through Stonehaven. Image: Charlie Gall. Deep puddles on the A92 south of Aberdeen road. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Flooding along the A92 south of Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson High water at the River Dee. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson The banks of the river Dee overflowed today. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson A warning was issued for people to stay safe because of the flooding. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson The road was closed at Countesswells Road from the flooding. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Attempts to remove the water on Countesswells Road. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Dangerous amounts of water on Countesswells Road today. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Heavy rain looking towards Tillydrone, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson The water has burst over the banks at The Aberdeen Community Energy site on the River Don, Donside Village. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Despite the weather, the dogs still need walked! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson More flooding on the river bank. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Someone walking at Donside Village, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson The clean up operation underway at the A83/A813. Image: BEAR Scotland Clean up operation underway at the A83 Butter Bridge/Glen Kinglas. Image: BEAR Scotland The clean up operation underway at the A83 Butter Bridge/Glen Kinglas. Image: BEAR Scotland The overflowing Rover Spey burst its banks with floodwater soon filling Alice Littler Park nearby. Image: Ellie Spurrier. Ragin floodwater flowing through Carrbridge via the River Spey. Image: William MacKenzie.
Conversation