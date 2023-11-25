3 years on and 225,000 passenger journeys, has Kintore train station made a difference?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 years on and 225,000 passenger journeys, has Kintore train station made a difference?

The first passengers in 56 years boarded trains in Kintore on October 15 2020.

By Lauren Taylor
The new Kintore Station was opened in 2020 following decades of campaigning. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
The new Kintore Station was opened in 2020 following decades of campaigning. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

More than 225,000 passengers have used Kintore’s £15 million train station since it opened three years ago — but has it made a difference to the town?

The original station was shut down in 1964 as part of the notorious Beeching cuts.

After decades of campaigning, the first passengers in 56 years boarded trains in the Aberdeenshire town on October 15 2020.

Kintore train station on its first day of operating in October 2020.

Just a stone’s throw from the town centre, trains between Inverness and Aberdeen have been rolling to a stop at the new station ever since.

And three years on, 225,609 passenger journeys have been made since the Kintore station was opened.

Read on to find out: 

  • If local business owners think the station was a worthwhile investment
  • How the train station has benefitted Kintore
  • A breakdown of the passenger numbers over the three years
  • And what’s next for community train stations in Aberdeenshire

‘My kids would rather pay train fare than get free bus to Aberdeen’

Margita Corney, owner of the Crafty Cafe, believes the train station has benefitted the Garioch community.

While sitting labelling some of her festive ornaments this week, Margita explained she has noticed a lot of people taking the train into Aberdeen instead of driving in since the station opened.

Margita Corney says she has noticed more locals and visitors use the trains. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.

She has also found more people visiting Kintore to have a look around using the trains to get there from Aberdeen.

Margita added: “I know my kids are using it, they prefer using it to the bus even though they can get the bus for free. They’d rather spend their own money buying a ticket for the train than go by bus.

“When I asked my 17-year-old about it, he said it takes twice as long on the bus and he says he prefers the train because it’s cleaner, it’s bigger, and it’s much nicer.”

Kintore train station ‘much better used than some expected’

Carole Taylor, owner of the shop Sustainable Roots, also thinks the train station has been a worthwhile investment for Kintore.

She told me her and her colleagues had recently had their staff night out in Aberdeen and went by train so they didn’t need to worry about getting back earlier or paying for a taxi home.

Carole Taylor says she thinks the railway station has made a difference to Kintore. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.

Her family also use it to get to Union Square for shopping trips or to go to the cinema because it’s so direct and regular.

Carole described it as a “sensible mode of transport” and said if she still worked in the city she would use it to commute to work.

“It’s made a big difference,” she added. “And it is much better used than some people expected it to be.

“The car park is always full of commuters and because parking is free people aren’t restricted.”

The railway station also has a large bank of electric vehicle chargers for commuters to use.

Emma McLean from Dossett Butchers says that although she thinks the station has made a difference to Kintore, she hasn’t noticed a big difference for the family-owned shop.

She says more people are leaving their cars to take the train, including her dad and brother who often take it instead of driving.

Emma told me the train is a great option for her brother because he can take his dog onboard when he wants, but couldn’t do the same on the bus.

She finished: “I think it’s great and we were all in favour of it. It has everything you would need and it can only do good for Kintore.”

How many passengers have used the Kintore train station?

In the first year of the railway station opening, we reported more than 36,000 passengers used the train.

Former Provost Bill Howatson and Robert McGregor strategic transport officer for Aberdeenshire Council at the grand opening of the Kintore Railway Station in 2020 during the pandemic.

At the time, it was thought lockdown and travel restrictions significantly impacted passenger numbers, but everyone had high hopes that more and more people would use the service once things returned to normal.

And last year, there was a surge in passenger journey numbers bringing the total number to more than 113,000.

This year, there were 106,407 passenger journeys, indicating that more and more people are looking to trains as a way of getting about.

Phil Campbell, customer operations director at Scotrail, said: “It’s great to see increasing numbers of people choosing rail travel to and from Kintore. These encouraging numbers are a testament to the hard work of our people in delivering a safe and reliable railway.

“Our focus is on building on this success to encourage more people to travel by train instead of using the car, particularly during our off-peak all-day fares trial.”

Campaigners ask: ‘Where next?’

Jordan Jack, spokesman for the Campaign for North East Rail (CNER) said despite opening in “difficult circumstances” during the pandemic, the station has become a “key part of the fabric” of the town.

Jordan Jack, co-founder and spokesman for CNER. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The campaigners are pushing for Cove and Newtonhill to be reconnected to the rail network, just as Kintore was in October 2020, to transform travel across the north-east.

Jordan said: “This connection is delivering so much for the local community, and the continued demand shows the desire for new rail in Aberdeenshire.

“Three years on from the newest rail station in our region, we should be asking where next? Newtonhill and Cove Bay are no-brainers, and CNER is working foot to the floor to make Ellon, Peterhead, Fraserburgh, and stations in between, a reality.

“Kintore is another success story to add to the list, if you want your community to be next, get loud, contact your councillors, get in touch with CNER, and help us pile on the pressure.”

What facilities does Kintore station have, and what are the services like?

The £15 million station has two large car parks, with 168 spaces and a 24-strong bank of electric car charging points.

A large bike storage rack means people can cycle to the station, while the two platforms are fully accessible.

Some of the original features from the old 1854 station taking pride of place, like the accurately restored blue-painted signs and two refurbished benches.

The original Kintore Railway Station sign, refurbished and installed at the new station.

Scotrail currently operates 38 services from Kintore to Aberdeen and 35 services from Kintore to Inverurie on a typical weekday.

What’s the cost and time difference between a train and a bus?

From Kintore to Aberdeen:

  • A train takes 19 minutes on average and a return journey costs £7.70
  • A bus could take longer than 40 minutes with returns costing around £8.60

From Kintore to Inverurie:

  • A train only takes 7 minutes and a return costs £6
  • A bus could take 20 minutes and the cheapest return comes to £6.90

Campaign for North East Rail throws weight behind Cove and Newtonhill station plans

