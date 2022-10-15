113,000 passenger journeys at Kintore station since it opened two years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
113,000 passenger journeys at Kintore station since it opened two years ago

By Kieran Beattie
October 15, 2022, 6:00 am
Kintore's new station opened on October 15, 2020. Photo: Kami Thomson.
Kintore's new station opened on October 15, 2020. Photo: Kami Thomson.

More than 113,000 journeys have been recorded for passengers travelling to and from Kintore’s new station since it was officially opened two years ago.

On October 15 2020, trains pulled up at Kintore for the first time since the original station was shut down in 1964 as part of the infamous Beeching cuts.

The original first opened in 1854.

The new station also boasts a large number of electric vehicle charging points.

The grand opening followed decades of efforts and campaigning to get the Aberdeenshire community back on track.

Over the course of the two years since the new station opened its platforms, there have been all sorts of factors impacting passenger numbers, from Covid restrictions to industrial action.

However, ScotRail says it has given the town a “fast and frequent” service to Aberdeen and Inverness, which will generate “social and economic opportunities for years to come”.

What passenger numbers were initially forecast for the new Kintore station?

The new Kintore railway station while it was still under construction.

Back in January 2016, a business case was put forward for the creation of the new station at Kintore.

It forecast the station’s usage would be at more than 365,000 journeys annually by 2025.

In its first year, 36,000 passengers used it. 

A spokesman for ScotRail said that it’s important to note the station opened during the first year of the Covid pandemic, “when passenger numbers across the country were down by as much as 95%”.

The grand opening of the new station on October 15 2020.

Phil Campbell, head of customer operations for ScotRail, said: “As the railway continues its recovery from the pandemic, we look forward to welcoming more people at Kintore station.

“Combined with the redevelopment of Aberdeen station, the soon-to-be-completed Inverness Airport station, and improvements to the route connecting Aberdeen and Inverness which has helped deliver a half-hourly service from Kintore to Aberdeen, there’s a wealth of opportunities ahead.”

Kintore station’s ‘great start’ shows ‘solid’ demand for north-east rail

Campaign For North East Rail founders Wyndham Williams, right, Craig Leuchars, centre, and Jordan Jack, left at Dyce railway station.

Jordan Jack, spokesman for the Campaign for North East Rail group, said the passenger number results for the first two years at Kintore station illustrate an appetite for train travel in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

His campaign is seeking to transform travel in the north-east by reconnecting Peterhead and Fraserburgh to the rail network, just as Kintore was in October 2020.

Jordan said: “These figures show that Kintore is off to a great start despite difficult circumstances, signalling that demand for rail in the north-east is solid.

Kintore’s new station provides passengers with quick journeys to Inverurie and Aberdeen.

“By growing accessibility to the station, through improved bus links to rural communities, as well as improved active travel links, Kintore’s patronage will continue to grow.

“Continued growth in patronage will cement Kintore station as a vital transport asset to the local community, and to the wider Garioch and Aberdeenshire area.”

Kintore station makes it easier to reduce car use, says Transport Minister

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth at Dyce Station, during a visit to Aberdeen to meet with the Campaign for North-East Rail on June 24 2022.

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said she thinks it’s “fitting that we celebrate the anniversary of Kintore Station’s reopening”.

She added: “It has improved access to rail services, removing the need to drive into the centre of Aberdeen, as well as hosting the largest electric vehicle charging facility in the north-east and popular cycle storage facilities.

The new station was built following decades of campaigning.

“Kintore Station is a great example of a rail interchange, making it easier for people to make the switch from private cars to trains.”

