Aberdeenshire budget: Everything you need to know as ALL crossing patrollers could be axed and free parking done away with

School crossing patrollers could be axed, free parking scrapped and garden waste collections binned as Aberdeenshire Council looks to save millions over the next year.

The local authority has revealed a number of possible budget cuts aimed at filling its huge £35.45 million financial black hole.

Newly unveiled budget papers have put forward various proposals that could save the local authority £17.3m into 2025.

The savings will be considered by councillors when they meet to set the crucial budget next week.

It comes as council leader Gillian Owen previously told the Press and Journal that “tough decisions” needed to be made, with council coffers increasingly squeezed.

She warned that everything was on the table to ensure it could cut back on spending.

Find out what’s at risk in our Aberdeenshire Council budget cuts 2024 guide.

How could schools be affected?

Aberdeenshire Council will look at removing all of its school crossing patrollers.

This would mean the region’s 14.5 dedicated lollypop staff roles would be cut, saving £436,000.

Neighbouring Moray Council scrapped its school crossing patrollers in 2019 as it struggled with its budget.

Following a review process, six janitor posts are at risk. This could save the local authority £195,000.

Aberdeenshire Council also recently agreed to stop providing out of school care. This will save £680,000 in staffing costs and save a further £45,000 in admin.

But administration support to schools could be reduced by 5% – meaning nine jobs would be lost and bringing a saving of £300,000 by 2026.

Canteens could be particularly affected by the need to save money.

Any school kitchens producing fewer than 35 meals per day will be closed, and their meals will be cooked at another school nearby instead.

This is estimated to save around £160,000 by 2026.

So-called “dynamic pricing” may also be introduced for school dinners. The idea of upping costs to cover increasing food charges could save £50,000.

The savings spree could also hit those who work in canteens, as free meals for staff would be axed to save £30,000.

Parks and flower cutbacks on the cards

Aberdeenshire Council will consider cutting down on maintaining its parks, along with weeding and pruning, to save £99,000.

This move would have a knock-on effect on jobs, with any vacant roles being axed and a reduction in its summer posts.

The move could save up to £600,000.

Aberdeenshire Council budget cuts 2024 could hit floral displays

The council will also look at reducing the amount it pays towards floral displays across the region, a move that could save £110,000.

It currently provides bedding plants to towns and villages across the region for free.

But this could soon come to a halt, with the local authority considering an alternative solution that could save £91,000 by 2026.

What will happen to waste collections?

A reduction in waste management staff budgets will mean overtime hours will be slashed while any vacant posts will be scrapped- saving £76,000.

Meanwhile seasonal garden waste collections will be under review with residents encouraged to take their own waste to their nearest household recycling centre instead.

It is believed this could save the council £753,000.

Free parking could be axed under Aberdeenshire Council budget cuts 2024

One budget suggestion that could prove to be very unpopular is the removal of free car parking.

This means that any free spaces found within pay and display car parks would become subject to charges.

This move would impact Burn Lane in Inverurie, Hanover Street in Fraserburgh, High Street in Turriff and St Mary’s at Banff.

A further blow to motorists would see standard car parking charges increase by up to 30%.

Will work continue at harbours?

Work scheduled at the region’s harbours will be reduced in a bid to tackle construction inflation.

However, the council will look at increasing harbour dues in order to meet projected levels of income.

Saving measures around the region’s harbours could result in savings of up to £136,000.

How about quarries?

The local authority is predicting that production levels and sales from its quarries won’t be as high as previous years.

A review of its business model will be looked at to find a way around this problem.

However, it will look at reviewing its pricing structures to ensure it can make as much money from its quarries as possible.

The review could see the council save £1,518,000 over the next year.

Road repairs and winter gritting

Aberdeenshire Council’s roads team will focus on more “safety critical” repairs to ensure the region’s road network can keep moving – saving £1 million.

Meanwhile, the local authority will cut back on subcontracting and trial alternative materials and repair methods that could save £1.1m.

This would see recording equipment installed in vehicles to prevent staff carrying out manual inspections.

It will review its road maintenance depots and could consider cutting them in a bid to save cash.

This move could save the council £100,000 by 2026.

Meanwhile the local authority will press ahead with its snow wardens scheme by encouraging more residents to take responsibility for gritting their local areas.

It will carry out a review of its grit bin provision in a bid to save £17,000.

What will happen to council-owned buildings?

Aberdeenshire Council will close five of its smaller service points across the region, specifically those in Turriff, Ellon, Banff, Huntly and Stonehaven, under the proposals.

Larger customer points in Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Inverurie will stay.

This move would see five staff posts cut at a saving of £182,000.

However, the local authority will continue to lease out parts of its Woodhill House headquarters in Aberdeen.

It is hoped this would save the council just over £1 million over the next two years.

The building has recently been renovated in order to welcome NHS and Police Scotland staff.

Dozens of staff posts set to go too

A review of its IT staff would see a reduction in seven jobs and moving towards a more “webchat based” service.

The cut will save £400,000.

Nine roles across the council’s Live Life Aberdeenshire leisure services will save £300,000.

Staff cover at its household recycling centres at weekends will also be looked at that could save £26,000.

However this change is not expected to have an impact on services at the sites.

Four vacant customer services posts will be axed, saving £132,000.

Other unfilled jobs will also be cut including a planning officer (£57,000), trading standards enforcement officer (£44,000) and a historic environment role (£54,000).

The crunch budget meeting will take place on Thursday, February 22.