David and Nicola’s superb Inverurie home on the market for £340,000

With beautiful riverside walks on their doorstep, friendly neighbours and stylish accommodation, it’s no wonder David and Nicola Nicolson will miss their amazing family home in Inverurie.

Located within walking distance of the town centre, every inch of this detached four-bedroom home in Kingfisher Drive is made for modern family life.

It was 17 years ago when David, who is studying to be a personal trainer, first clocked eyes on their wonderful home.

“Dave really liked the location, the fact that it was not in the hub of Inverurie but close enough to get into the centre within minutes,” says Nicola, who moved into the home about 10 years ago.

“The size of the garden, and the fact that it was a corner plot also featured along with the plans for the school and the proximity to the park.”

A home full of heart and soul

Although sad to be leaving their handsome home, the couple say the time is right to downsize.

“There is a lot to miss,” says Nicola whose stepson Archie lives with them.

“I will miss pottering about the rooms and cooking in my lovely kitchen and I will also miss the fact that the park and the river are just two minutes away which is perfect for blowing away the cobwebs.”

Heartwarming and homely from the outside, the property is even more impressive inside where a hallway leads through to a superb lounge area complete with a feature fireplace and a bay window overlooking the garden.

Entertain guests in style

From here, a door leads through to the spacious family/dining room with patio doors leading outside.

Located at the back of the home is the sleek and stylish kitchen which boasts excellent storage space as well as a breakfast bar.

The kitchen is one of the many renovations that the couple have carried out over the years.

“We have put in a new kitchen and replaced the bathroom flooring and hallway carpeting,” says Nicola.

“We like to think we have also made the garden functional but attractive and easy to maintain.”

Four fabulous bedrooms

Nicola says the stylish and spacious accommodation lends itself to entertaining.

“The house is perfect for Christmas entertaining,” says Nicola.

“The dining room and living room are big enough to fit our extended family with lots of space in the kitchen for food prep.”

Also on the ground floor is a utility room with access to the garden as well as an office/study and cloakroom.

Wonderful community

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms including the master bedroom with ensuite shower room and three further double bedrooms plus a modern family bathroom.

Asked what they’ve enjoyed most about their home, Nicola says: “The community of the estate is second to none.

“The kids on the street have grown up together and remain firm friends.

“I also love being able to roll out of bed and be in the depths of the country within minutes or drive in the other direction and be in Aberdeen for work.”

The garden is a breath of fresh air

Outside, there is an extensive and fully enclosed garden with a lawn and a paved patio area which is ideal for family barbecues.

In addition, there is a driveway and double garage.

Nicola believes the property would be perfect for a young family or a young couple looking for their first home.

“I would like to think the size of the rooms together with the large garden and new kitchen will appeal to buyers,” says Nicola.

“The primary school is five minutes away and the locality of the shops while not feeling too close is also great.”

Location wise, the property enjoys the best of both worlds with countryside on the doorstep while Aberdeen is only a 30 minute drive away.

Inverurie itself is a bustling town with an excellent range of shops, schools, a health centre and sport facilities.

1 Kingfisher Drive, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over £340,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Ledingham Chalmers on 01224 823282 or check out the website aspc.co.uk