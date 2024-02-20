David and Nicola’s superb Inverurie home on the market for £340,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

David and Nicola’s superb Inverurie home on the market for £340,000

David and Nicola Nicolson say their home is perfect for a young family or young couples.

By Rosemary Lowne
Nicola and David Nicolson will be sad to say goodbye to their wonderful home in Inverurie's Kingfisher Drive.
Nicola and David Nicolson will be sad to say goodbye to their wonderful home in Inverurie's Kingfisher Drive. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

With beautiful riverside walks on their doorstep, friendly neighbours and stylish accommodation, it’s no wonder David and Nicola Nicolson will miss their amazing family home in Inverurie.

Located within walking distance of the town centre, every inch of this detached four-bedroom home in Kingfisher Drive is made for modern family life.

It was 17 years ago when David, who is studying to be a personal trainer, first clocked eyes on their wonderful home.

“Dave really liked the location, the fact that it was not in the hub of Inverurie but close enough to get into the centre within minutes,” says Nicola, who moved into the home about 10 years ago.

“The size of the garden, and the fact that it was a corner plot also featured along with the plans for the school and the proximity to the park.”

Nicola and David Nicolson.
Nicola and David Nicolson have put their wonderful family home on the market. Image: Nicola Nicolson

A home full of heart and soul

Although sad to be leaving their handsome home, the couple say the time is right to downsize.

“There is a lot to miss,” says Nicola whose stepson Archie lives with them.

“I will miss pottering about the rooms and cooking in my lovely kitchen and I will also miss the fact that the park and the river are just two minutes away which is perfect for blowing away the cobwebs.”

Heartwarming and homely from the outside, the property is even more impressive inside where a hallway leads through to a superb lounge area complete with a feature fireplace and a bay window overlooking the garden.

Lounge area inside the house for sale in Inverurie, with a feature fireplace and a bay window overlooking the garden.
Curl up for family movie nights in this superb room. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Entertain guests in style

From here, a door leads through to the spacious family/dining room with patio doors leading outside.

Located at the back of the home is the sleek and stylish kitchen which boasts excellent storage space as well as a breakfast bar.

The kitchen is one of the many renovations that the couple have carried out over the years.

“We have put in a new kitchen and replaced the bathroom flooring and hallway carpeting,” says Nicola.

“We like to think we have also made the garden functional but attractive and easy to maintain.”

Sleek and stylish kitchen within the Inverurie property.
The sleek and sophisticated kitchen is the icing on the cake. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Four fabulous bedrooms

Nicola says the stylish and spacious accommodation lends itself to entertaining.

“The house is perfect for Christmas entertaining,” says Nicola.

“The dining room and living room are big enough to fit our extended family with lots of space in the kitchen for food prep.”

Also on the ground floor is a utility room with access to the garden as well as an office/study and cloakroom.

One of the bedrooms inside the house for sale in Inverurie.
Sweet dreams are guaranteed in this spacious bedroom. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Wonderful community

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms including the master bedroom with ensuite shower room and three further double bedrooms plus a modern family bathroom.

Asked what they’ve enjoyed most about their home, Nicola says: “The community of the estate is second to none.

“The kids on the street have grown up together and remain firm friends.

“I also love being able to roll out of bed and be in the depths of the country within minutes or drive in the other direction and be in Aberdeen for work.”

Dining room with patio doors leading outside.
Family meals can be enjoyed in this lovely dining area. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

The garden is a breath of fresh air

Outside, there is an extensive and fully enclosed garden with a lawn and a paved patio area which is ideal for family barbecues.

In addition, there is a driveway and double garage.

Nicola believes the property would be perfect for a young family or a young couple looking for their first home.

“I would like to think the size of the rooms together with the large garden and new kitchen will appeal to buyers,” says Nicola.

“The primary school is five minutes away and the locality of the shops while not feeling too close is also great.”

The Aberdeenshire property features a large back garden.
Imagine hosting family barbecues in the extensive back garden. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Location wise, the property enjoys the best of both worlds with countryside on the doorstep while Aberdeen is only a 30 minute drive away.

Inverurie itself is a bustling town with an excellent range of shops, schools, a health centre and sport facilities.

1 Kingfisher Drive, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over £340,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Ledingham Chalmers on 01224 823282 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

More from Lifestyle

Granite Noir 2024. Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts
5 things to do this weekend: Michael Jackson tribute at P&J Live and Granite…
Could travel for treatment such as chemotherapy have an effect on cancer outcomes? Image: Shutterstock
Warning over 'travel toxicity' as study suggests islanders more likely to die from cancer
The timewarp semi-derelict property in Ellon has a treasure trove of Victorian features. Image: ASPC/Clarke Cooper
Forgotten timewarp Victorian house in Ellon goes on the market for first time in…
Figures show the number of people seen by an NHS dentist fell by more than a third (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Patients seen by NHS dentists fell by more than a third in December
Codeine linctus, which treats dry coughs, was previously available to buy over-the-counter, but concerns were raised about addiction and abuse (Julien Behal/PA)
Cough medicine codeine linctus made prescription-only amid addiction fears
New estimates suggest there were 10,994 excess deaths in the UK in 2023, much lower than the original estimate of 31,442 (PA)
Excess deaths in 2023 a third of previous estimate, new method suggests
A consultation has been launched to alter rules around drones (Alamy/PA)
Plan to ease rules on drones could help urgent medical deliveries
Sarah, Duchess of York was diagnosed with skin cancer (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Sarah, Duchess of York warns: Don’t skip cancer health checks
Dave Grant next to a Fierce Beer van.
Fierce Beer boss Dave Grant's top 3 Scottish beers of all time
3
Lynch syndrome is estimated to impact about 175,000 people in England
People with genetic condition to be invited for bowel cancer screening

Conversation