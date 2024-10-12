Aboyne Bridge deemed ‘unsafe’ for vehicles following lengthy assessment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aboyne Bridge deemed ‘unsafe’ for vehicles following lengthy assessment

The diversion route has put strain on Dinnet Bridge which will now be subject to an 18-month single-lane restriction.

By Ross Hempseed
Aboyne Bridge closed to traffic. Image: DC Thomson.
Aboyne Bridge closed to traffic. Image: DC Thomson.

Aboyne Bridge, which closed last year, has “deteriorated significantly” and cannot carry vehicles says Aberdeenshire Council.

A lengthy review by the council has been ongoing since November last year following safety concerns.

The bridge, built in the 1930s, is a major entryway into the town, however, traffic was stopped 11 months ago.

The council’s bridges team has been assessing the structure, identifying several weak areas, including at the centre of the large central span.

Aboyne Bridge has seven spans with a total length of nearly 500ft across the River Dee.

The council released an update, which read: “The assessment confirmed that the reinforced concrete bridge decking, on which the road and footways rest, has no capacity to safely carry motorised vehicles.

“The main span is relatively unique, featuring three concrete hinges. The assessment has identified that the hinge at the centre of the span is also structurally weak.

Council’s ‘initial fears’ over safety confirmed

“In essence, the survey has confirmed our initial fears when the road was closed last year, that it is not currently strong enough to carry vehicles and other faults have been identified.”

The team could decide to strengthen the bridge to allow a limited traffic flow to cross.

Dinnet Bridge carried much of the diverted traffic. Image: Google Maps.

More assessments will be carried out and the council will have a fuller picture in November.

The closure of Aboyne Bridge has had a knock-on effect on other routes, including the current diversion route, which takes you over Dinnet Bridge five miles away.

The bridge closure has resulted in a lengthy diversion. Image: DC Thomson.

Also deemed an “ageing structure”, traffic restrictions will be introduced to help protect the bridge from overuse.

A single-lane operation will implemented along the B9158 and B976 at Dinnet for 18 months.

•    20mph on the B9158 from north of property Angrinan and the junction with B976
•    20mph on the B976 for 200m either side of the junction
•    40mph on the B976 for a small section on either side of the 20mph zones

Aberdeenshire Council says it will continue to work closely with local communities and businesses as it reviews options and moves toward a long-term solution for Aboyne Bridge.

