Aboyne Bridge deemed ‘unsafe’ for vehicles following lengthy assessment

Aboyne Bridge, which closed last year, has “deteriorated significantly” and cannot carry vehicles says Aberdeenshire Council.

A lengthy review by the council has been ongoing since November last year following safety concerns.

The bridge, built in the 1930s, is a major entryway into the town, however, traffic was stopped 11 months ago.

The council’s bridges team has been assessing the structure, identifying several weak areas, including at the centre of the large central span.

Aboyne Bridge has seven spans with a total length of nearly 500ft across the River Dee.

The council released an update, which read: “The assessment confirmed that the reinforced concrete bridge decking, on which the road and footways rest, has no capacity to safely carry motorised vehicles.

“The main span is relatively unique, featuring three concrete hinges. The assessment has identified that the hinge at the centre of the span is also structurally weak.

Council’s ‘initial fears’ over safety confirmed

“In essence, the survey has confirmed our initial fears when the road was closed last year, that it is not currently strong enough to carry vehicles and other faults have been identified.”

The team could decide to strengthen the bridge to allow a limited traffic flow to cross.

More assessments will be carried out and the council will have a fuller picture in November.

The closure of Aboyne Bridge has had a knock-on effect on other routes, including the current diversion route, which takes you over Dinnet Bridge five miles away.

Also deemed an “ageing structure”, traffic restrictions will be introduced to help protect the bridge from overuse.

A single-lane operation will implemented along the B9158 and B976 at Dinnet for 18 months.

• 20mph on the B9158 from north of property Angrinan and the junction with B976

• 20mph on the B976 for 200m either side of the junction

• 40mph on the B976 for a small section on either side of the 20mph zones

Aberdeenshire Council says it will continue to work closely with local communities and businesses as it reviews options and moves toward a long-term solution for Aboyne Bridge.