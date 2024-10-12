Pedestrian hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ after collision in Golspie

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after colliding with a car in Golspie town centre last night.

The collision occurred at around 8.50pm on Friday, October 11, involving a pedestrian and a Hyundai I20.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene on Main Street, also the A9 Inverness to Thurso road which runs through the town.

A 62-year-old woman, the pedestrian, was transported to Raigmore Hospital to be treated for “serious injuries”.

A police spokesperson said: “”Police received a report of a crash involving a Hyundai I20 and a 62-year-old female pedestrian on Main Street in Golspie around 8.50pm on Friday, October 11.

“Emergency services attended, and the pedestrian was taken to Raigmore Hospital with serious injuries.

“The road was closed and re-opened around 2.30am.

“Further inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash.