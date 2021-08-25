In pictures: the news today

Petronas CEO talks up sustainable energy transition Tengku Muhammad Taufik, chief executive of Malaysian national energy company Petronas, today told the Asia Future Energy conference, that the pathway to a sustainable energy system is not yet clear. Moreover, there will be many different paths to achieving a net-zero emissions energy system, he said.

Indonesia’s upstream output to falter amid high risks Indonesia’s crude oil and natural gas production growth outlook continues to be downbeat. Total oil and gas output have seen broad declines since 2010 and the long-observed trend is not expected to be reversed any time soon, reports Fitch Solutions.

Sapura Energy wins FEED for Dorado wellhead platform Malaysia’s Sapura Energy will carry out front-end engineering and design (FEED) work for the construction and installation of the wellhead platform (WHP) for the Santos-led Dorado project, in the Bedout Sub-basin, offshore Western Australia.