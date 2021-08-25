News / World In pictures: the news today By Claire Clifton Coles August 25, 2021, 4:16 pm Updated: August 25, 2021, 4:18 pm Mandatory Credit: Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock (12366748d) Aerial photo taken on Aug. 25, 2021 shows a farmer harvesting water chestnuts in Quanqing Village, Donglin Town, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Farmers in Donglin Town of Huzhou City are busy with harvesting local agricultural products. China Zhejiang Huzhou Harvest Season - 25 Aug 2021 Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Britain’s Sarah Dame Storery celebrates winning the gold medal for the Cycling Track women’s C5 3000m Individual Pursuit final at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier performs a stunt on a bike during a function to celebrate the 75th year of India’s Independence in Ahmedabad, India. AP Photo/Ajit Solanki Activists and campaigners protest near Brazilian Embassy in solidarity with the Indigenous peoples of Brazil as the Bolsonaro’s government attempts to further open up Indigenous lands to mining and other commercial activities that could exacerbate the destruction of the Amazon rainforest on in London, England.<br />Stop Genocide In Brazil Protest In London. WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto/Shutterstock A herd of life-size cow statues are unveiled on Brighton beach, ahead of Cop26 to launch the Give a Cow a Break campaign by dairy free dessert brand Over The Spoon, highlighting the environmental and welfare impacts of the dairy industry. Matt Alexander/PA Wire Orthodox nuns sit next to candles during a procession to bring the icon of the Virgin Mary to the tomb where it is believed she is buried, just outside Jerusalem’s Old City. Every year before the Feast of the Assumption, the icon is brought from the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to the tomb of the Virgin Mary to honor her Assumption. AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf (second right) during a visit to a mock theatre set up with innovative new medical equipment including robotic surgery devices for the launch of the NHS recovery plan at the Golden Jubilee National Hospital in Clydebank, near Glasgow. Jeff J Mitchell /PA Wire Palestinian agriculture workers inject a dose for sheep against Brucellosis, in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. Brucellosis is a bacterial disease caused by various Brucella species, which mainly infect cattle, swine, goats, sheep and dogs. Humans generally acquire the disease through direct contact with infected animals, by eating or drinking contaminated animal products or by inhaling airborne agents. Most cases are caused by ingesting unpasteurized milk or cheese from infected goats or sheep.<br />APAImages/Shutterstock A farmer harvesting water chestnuts in Quanqing Village, Donglin Town, Huzhou City, east China’s Zhejiang Province. Farmers in Donglin Town of Huzhou City are busy with harvesting local agricultural products.<br />Xinhua/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close