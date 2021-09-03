News in Pictures – September 3rd 2021

The Babcock oil and gas helicopter operation in Aberdeen is to be renamed while the competition watchdog mulls a takeover by rival CHC.

Nigerian Petroleum Development Co. (NPDC) has issued a request for expressions of interest (EoI) on the development of two licences in Nigeria’s northeast.

Energy Voice Out Loud, under the tender new management of Allister, took a look at the big numbers coming out of OGUK’s big report this week. Imports are rising, it seems, but politics remain a tangled web. Are companies too scared of allegations of greenwashing to make the case for the energy industry?