News / UK News in Pictures – September 3rd 2021 By Gemma Bibby September 3, 2021, 4:05 pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day A truck passes a spot fire from the Caldor Fire burning along Highway 89 near South Lake Tahoe, California, USA. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong ParalympicsGB Cyclists, Sophie Unwin aged 27, from Honiton, pilot rider Jenny Holl aged 21, from Stirling, win silver in the Women's Road Races B event during day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan. imagecomms/ParalympicsGB/PA Wire. A lady hand feeds a wild robin at Sefton Park in Liverpool. Peter Byrne/PA Wire Performers Nandini Manjunath and Himadri Madaan at the launch of the Mela Festival at Kelvingrove Bandstand in Glasgow. Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group A farmer harvests potatoes in Hongrui Village of Pingluo County, Shizuishan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Xinhua/Shutterstock Ntando Mahlangu from South Africa winning gold during athletics at the Tokyo Paralympics, Tokyo Olympic Stadium, Japan. Great Britain's Richard Whitehead took silver. Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Shutterstock The Berlin Cathedral is illuminated on the eve of the official start of the 17th "Festival of Lights" in Berlin, Germany. Berlin's most famous landmarks and buildings will be glowing and sparkling with various colours and types of light, projections and fireworks during the festival, which runs from Friday, Sept. 3 until Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. AP Photo/Michael Sohn Hot air balloons fly from Ceska Skalice, as balloonists from Czech Republic gather at what is the largest balloon event this year in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Slavek Ruta/Shutterstock Flea beetles eat their way through the leaves by the riverbank, Henley on Thames, Oxfordshire. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock Paramotorist Sacha Dench in flight at the Kelpies near Falkirk as she arrives back into Scotland as part of a world record breaking challenge aimed at raising awareness about the effects of climate change. Sacha, who is known as the 'Human Swan', circumnavigated Britain in an adapted electric paramotor, flying anti-clockwise around the coast, to mark the Cop26 climate conference being held in Glasgow. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire