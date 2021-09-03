Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021
News / UK

News in Pictures – September 3rd 2021

By Gemma Bibby
September 3, 2021, 4:05 pm
Post Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

A truck passes a spot fire from the Caldor Fire burning along Highway 89 near South Lake Tahoe, California, USA.  AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
ParalympicsGB Cyclists, Sophie Unwin aged 27, from Honiton, pilot rider Jenny Holl aged 21, from Stirling, win silver in the Women’s Road Races B event during day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan.  imagecomms/ParalympicsGB/PA Wire.
A lady hand feeds a wild robin at Sefton Park in Liverpool.  Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Performers Nandini Manjunath and Himadri Madaan at the launch of the Mela Festival at Kelvingrove Bandstand in Glasgow. Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group
A farmer harvests potatoes in Hongrui Village of Pingluo County, Shizuishan, northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Ntando Mahlangu from South Africa winning gold during athletics at the Tokyo Paralympics, Tokyo Olympic Stadium, Japan. Great Britain’s Richard Whitehead took silver. Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
The Berlin Cathedral is illuminated on the eve of the official start of the 17th “Festival of Lights” in Berlin, Germany. Berlin’s most famous landmarks and buildings will be glowing and sparkling with various colours and types of light, projections and fireworks during the festival, which runs from Friday, Sept. 3 until Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. AP Photo/Michael Sohn
Hot air balloons fly from Ceska Skalice, as balloonists from Czech Republic gather at what is the largest balloon event this year in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Slavek Ruta/Shutterstock
Flea beetles eat their way through the leaves by the riverbank, Henley on Thames, Oxfordshire. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock
Paramotorist Sacha Dench in flight at the Kelpies near Falkirk as she arrives back into Scotland as part of a world record breaking challenge aimed at raising awareness about the effects of climate change. Sacha, who is known as the ‘Human Swan’, circumnavigated Britain in an adapted electric paramotor, flying anti-clockwise around the coast, to mark the Cop26 climate conference being held in Glasgow. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

 

