Home News UK

Arsenal lead tributes to 14-year-old killed in sword attack

By Press Association
Fans hold up a banner on the 14th minute during Arsenal’s Premier League match against Bournemouth in memory of 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin (Adam Davy/PA)
Fans hold up a banner on the 14th minute during Arsenal’s Premier League match against Bournemouth in memory of 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin (Adam Davy/PA)

Arsenal have led tributes to Daniel Anjorin after the teenager was murdered on his walk to school on Tuesday.

Daniel, a 14-year-old Arsenal fan, was attacked with a sword in Hainault, east London, and suffered fatal wounds to his neck and chest.

The club showed his picture on the big screens ahead of their Premier League game against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

Fans applaud on the 14th minute during Arsenal’s Premier League match against Bournemouth in memory of 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin (Adam Davy/PA)

During the match there was also a moving moment of applause throughout the Emirates Stadium in the 14th minute, with a banner reading “RIP Daniel” among the crowd.

Daniel died on Tuesday morning when an armed man went on a violent rampage.

Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo, a dual Spanish-Brazilian national living in Newham, was charged with murdering the teenager and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The boy’s family told Sky News he was “a wonderful child” who was “well loved” and “hard working”, adding that his death “leaves a gaping wound in the family”.

“No family should have to go through what we are experiencing today,” they told the broadcaster.

“Any family will understand it’s an absolute tragedy.”

The club showed Daniel’s picture on the big screens ahead of their Premier League game on Saturday afternoon (Adam Davy/PA)

Staff and pupils at Bancroft’s, an independent school, said they have been left in “profound shock and sorrow” at his death.

A statement said: “We are devastated by the heartbreaking news of the death of Daniel Anjorin, who attended our school. This has left us in profound shock and sorrow.

“Daniel joined Bancroft’s at seven years old and quickly became a core member of our community.

“He was a true scholar, demonstrating commendable dedication to his academic pursuits.

“His positive nature and gentle character will leave a lasting impact on us.”

The school was also hit by tragedy last summer after former pupil Grace O’Malley-Kumar was stabbed to death in Nottingham as she tried to save her friend Barnaby Webber from a knife attacker.