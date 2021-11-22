Sir David laid to rest: Monday’s news in pictures By Jamie Ross November 22, 2021, 3:03 pm Updated: November 22, 2021, 3:07 pm Pall bearers from Southend Fire Service carry the coffin of Sir David Amess out of St Mary's Church in Prittlewell, Southend, following his funeral service. Picture by Gareth Fuller/ PA Wire. Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. A woman brings her used face shield in exchange for free face masks and vitamins at a makeshift station in Quezon City, Philippines. The government made it optional to wear face shields in public areas as it eases safety measures while Covid-19 cases continue to decline in the country. Picture by AP Photo/ Aaron Favila. Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during the CBI annual conference, at the Port of Tyne, in South Shields. Picture by Owen Humphreys/ PA Wire. Mary Portas unveils the ‘Good Ideas Shop’ by Meta, to launch their #DeserveToBeFound campaign, celebrating British small businesses, Bournemouth. For the campaign, Meta has re-purposed four vacant storefronts showcasing a selection of products and services from local small businesses on high streets in Bournemouth, Nottingham, Aberdeen and Newport. The campaign follows research by Meta that reveals almost a quarter of small businesses in the UK expect to make over half of their annual revenue in the last months of the year. Passers-by can interact with and support the businesses featured by scanning QR codes in each of the Good Ideas Shops windows. Picture by Matt Alexander/ PA Wire. Protesters stand in front of the federal chancellery of Austria, wearing mask of the political leaders of Austria with a sign that says “I am a pandemic failure” in Vienna, Austria. Due to the high rise in Covid-19 infections, on Monday morning, a nationwide lockdown started. Picture by AP Photo/ Lisa Leutner. A Bonhams employee displays the Lloyd’s Patriotic Fund Trafalgar Sword awarded to Philip Durham, Captain of HMS Defiance at the Battle of Trafalgar, one of the items for sale in the forthcoming Antique Arms and Armour sale on November 24. Picture by Jonathan Brady/ PA Wire. A GGD employee puts a booster shot at the vaccination location of the GGD in The Hague. Mobile people over the age of 80, adult residents of healthcare institutions and healthcare employees with patient contact can receive a booster shot against the coronavirus at the location. Picture by Robin Utrecht/ Shutterstock. The coffin of Sir David Amess is carried into St Mary’s Church in Prittlewell, Southend for his funeral service. Sir David was killed during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on October 15. Picture by Gareth Fuller/ PA Wire. Nurses rally in Kolkata, India, for better salary structure and equal salary pay. Picture by Indranil Aditya/ NurPhoto/ Shutterstock. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon after she fell to the ground after jumping from a boxing ring along with Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross during a visit to a drugs support group at the Bluevale Community Club in Glasgow. Picture by Andrew Milligan/ PA Wire. Kevin Sinfield takes a break at the seventh stop at St Peters Square in Nottingham city centre during the Extra Mile Challenge from the Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium in Leicester to the Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds. Picture by Zac Goodwin/ PA Wire. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Iain Maciver: Sadly the first woman to get presidential powers wasn’t from Harris What did Nicola Sturgeon say about Covid passports? Here is her statement in full A dog’s life: Tuesday’s news in pictures Neil Drysdale: Celebrating the 70th birthday of a man who took the Rough with the smooth