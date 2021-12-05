Parkour and ‘furbabies’: Sunday’s news in pictures By Gemma Bibby December 5, 2021, 4:00 pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world. Palestinians light Christmas tree in Manger Square outside the Church of the Nativity, Bethlehem, West Bank, Palestinian Territory. APAImages/Shutterstock Runners take part in the annual Santa Fun Run in Marlow, Buckinghamshire. Steve Parsons/PA Wire White Indian tiger at Liberec Zoo, Liberec, Czech Republic. Slavek Ruta/Shutterstock Anton Toy the Poodle attends the Victorian Christmas themed Furbabies Dog Pageant at Collingham Memorial Hall, Leeds. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Archie Lees (3) and Alfie Lees (5) hold Clifford’s lead. Something BIG has arrived in Leicester Square – A 10ft bronze statue of Clifford the Big Red Dog is unveiled by to celebrate the release of the family film of the season, Clifford the Big Red Dog in UK Cinemas December 10th. PinPep/Shutterstock People watch Strokkur, a fountain-type geyser located in a geothermal area beside the Hvita River in Iceland. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Fans dressed up as comic and animation characters pose for photos during the 2021 Los Angeles Comic Con in Los Angeles, the Unites States. The three-day Los Angeles Comic Con, one of the most diverse and celebrated pop culture events in the US, finishes today. Xinhua/Shutterstock First Great Parade Of Huehuenches And Chinelos In Mexico City. Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Palestinians practise parkour during sunset, Gaza city, Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territory. APAImages/Shutterstock Visitors view light installations during the Seasky International Light Show in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. Xinhua/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up